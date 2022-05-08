Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari trolls MLB stars over beer chug

David Bakhtiari is an offensive tackle with the Green Bay Packers who came into the league in 2013 out of Colorado. Bakhtiari is one of the reasons Aaron Rodgers has time to sling the ball and go for those deep passes. The Packers selected the Pro-Bowl linemen in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Bakhtiari recently took to Twitter and trolled the New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, Arron Judge and D.J. LeMahieu as they chugged their beers at a New York Rangers game. The thing is, the beers in question were only about a quarter full. More like shots than full cups of beer.

"1/4 cup.. this is cute. Sometimes you need to remind people. They may have forgotten.."

Bakhtiari, of course, can put his money where his mouth is. At a Milwaukee Bucks game last year, the Packers offensive tackle could be seen chugging two full beers and hyping up the fans in the stands. The video has made its rounds on the internet and can be seen below.

After Bakhtiari throws down, the camera switches to Aaron Rodgers, in attendance at the same Bucks game, who gives a pitiful attempt at slamming his own beer. He didn’t make it, but at least, his cup was nearly full. Unlike those Yankees.

Beer chugging aside, Bakhtiari and the Packers may have to defend their thrown against a loaded Vikings team

But the challenge wasn’t done just yet. When we see Bakhtiari again, he chugs a third beer and turns to continue pumping up the crowd. So, when the Packers big man calls out the Yankees for their piddly little chugs, it comes from a guy who knows what he’s talking about.

As for the coming NFL season, Bakhtiari and company will enter the season without Davante Adams and will have a few new faces in place. Still, Aaron Rodgers is under center, and we know he can chuck a football far better than he chugs a beer.

Though the NFC may be considerably weaker after quite a few big names jumped over to the AFC, the Packers may find a challenger within their own division. The Minnesota Vikings will look to make a run at the throne in the NFC North and could find a way with a talented roster and a new head coach. It will be an interesting season to say the least.

