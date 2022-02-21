"That’s just hurting his team" Packers writer puts Aaron Rodgers on blast for playing too conservatively 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was called out by a writer for the team on his play. Longtime Packers writer Bob McGinn made an observation with respect to the possibility that the quarterback is hypersensitive to the significance of interceptions in his passer rating.

McGinn stated that the four-time All-Pro signal-caller has played a calculated game, having become aware of the number of interceptions that play an inordinate and senseless part in the formula for the passer rating.

“Rodgers... for years has played a careful, calculating game understanding that number of interceptions plays a disproportionate, nonsensical role in the passer-rating formula," McGinn stated. "Bad interceptions are, well, bad. Then there are interceptions that are the cost of doing business for unselfish, competitive, stats-immune quarterbacks battling to make plays and lead comebacks until the bitter end. When a quarterback, especially one with a powerful, usually accurate arm like Rodgers, deliberately minimizes chances to deliver a big play for fear of an interception... that’s just hurting his team.”

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#GoPackGo #GreenBayPackers Longtime Packers writer Bob McGinn said Aaron Rodgers' "careful, calculating" approach has hurt the team in recent postseason games. Longtime Packers writer Bob McGinn said Aaron Rodgers' "careful, calculating" approach has hurt the team in recent postseason games. #GoPackGo #GreenBayPackers

McGinn concluded his statement by referencing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game this season, in which the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers. He talked about the difference between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Rodgers in the game.

“In the playoff game, a modest talent like Jimmy Garoppolo was under every bit as much pass-rush pressure as Rodgers but drilled more tight-window completions down the field largely because he wasn’t afraid of a pick and the moment,” McGinn pointed out.

The Green Bay quarterback went 20 of 29 for 225 passing yards in the 13-10 loss at Lambeau. He was also sacked five times in the game against San Francisco.

Aaron Rodgers and his time with the Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The quarterback was the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by Green Bay and sat behind Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for three seasons. The then 25-year-old became a full-time starter at the start of the 2008 season.

That season, he threw for 4,038 yards; 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He finished fourth in passing yards and passing touchdowns that season.

In the 2010 season, he led the Packers to Super Bowl 45 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning the Lombardi Trophy by a score of 31-25. He was the Super Bowl MVP, going 24 of 39 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



304 yards

3 TDs

Super Bowl MVP



(via

Today in 2011, Aaron Rodgers dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to a Super Bowl title.304 yards3 TDsSuper Bowl MVP(via @nflthrowback Today in 2011, Aaron Rodgers dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to a Super Bowl title.304 yards3 TDsSuper Bowl MVP(via @nflthrowback)https://t.co/Q0JoHk0l9F

The following season, he won the first of his four MVP awards after leading the league in QBR (83.8) and passer rating (112.5).

Overall, he is second in franchise history in passing yards (55,360) and first in passing touchdowns (449). With reports that the quarterback may play elsewhere in 2022, his 17-year career with the Packers remains monumental.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Aaron Rodgers plays conservatively? Yes No 0 votes so far