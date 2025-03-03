Quinn Ewers is among the most talked-about prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Ohio State and Texas quarterback is viewed by some as a potential sleeper pick who could develop into a starter down the line.

His time with the Longhorns likely solidified his chances of being drafted, with at least one of the 32 teams expected to take a chance on him, either as a future franchise quarterback or as a trade asset for a quarterback-needy team. However, analyst Greg Cosell doesn't believe Ewers has a future in the NFL.

On the "Ross Tucker Podcast," Cosell offered a scathing review of the quarterback, saying:

"I've overdone Quinn Ewers. My head's exploding. I've watched this guy probably 25 games. And being honest, I struggle with him. I just don't see him as a true starting NFL quarterback," Cosell said.

"So I think that he's always had really bad lower body mechanics, really bad lower body mechanics. Throws way too many balls off balance, impacts his ball placement."

Corsell believes evaluators have overestimated Ewers' ability as a passer. He added:

"To me, his arm strength. People say, 'Boy, this guy's got a gun.' He doesn't have a gun on tape. Maybe he's got a gun in the backyard, in shorts, but because his mechanics are so poor, he doesn't play like that... But I don't see it with him. I just don't. Maybe I'll be wrong. It wouldn't be the first time. I just don't see it."

Steve Sarkisian advocates for teams to draft Quinn Ewers

While Greg Corsell doesn't believe Quinn Ewers has the tools to lead an NFL offense, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian strongly disagrees. In an interview with NFL Network, he spoke highly of the 21-year-old, saying:

"For Quinn, all of the stuff he went through at Texas for three years, I think kind of puts him in position to be ready for what it's like to be an NFL quarterback."

"His resiliency, his composure, his poise, his work ethic, to just put his head down and grind, I think are all really positive things for his future of what he's trying to accomplish in the NFL."

Ewers is projected to be a Day 2 pick and the third or fourth quarterback off the board. Regardless of where he lands, he likely won’t be a starter right away and will have to fight an uphill battle to prove Cosell wrong and his former head coach right.

