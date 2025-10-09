Greg Newsome shares 5-word message for Browns fans after being traded to Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Greg Newsome and a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday night. In return, the Browns acquired Tyson Campbell and a seventh-rounder as part of the deal.

Ad

Newsome, who played just over four seasons with the Browns, shared a message for the team and their fans on social media after he was traded to Jacksonville.

"Love Cleveland it’s been real," Newsome tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Greg Newsome II @gnewsii Love Cleveland it’s been real🙏🏾❤️

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns drafted Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The CB signed a four–year, $12.74 million rookie contract with an option for a fifth year.

Newsome hit the ground running and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. In his first four years with the Browns, he recorded 155 tackles (122 solo), 1.0 sacks, 34 passes defended and three interceptions.

The Browns exercised the fifth–year option on Newsome's rookie contract for a one–year, $13.37 million deal in April 2024.

Ad

In five games for the Browns this season, Newsome posted 23 tackles (18 solo) and three passes defended.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone heaps praise on Greg Newsome

NFL: Former Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome - Source: Imagn

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was pleased with Greg Newsome's arrival on the team.

Ad

“We are trying to win football games now, and part of this trade is that we think Greg Newsome helps us do that,” Gladstone said on Wednesday. “We will be aggressive to make us the best possible team this year.”

Gladstone also said that Newsome's style suits Jacksonville's play.

“We felt like Greg’s skill set—with how we’ve shifted the defensive scheme to play with more vision on the quarterback—was a strong fit for how we operate,” Gladstone said. “His capacity to find the football was a trait he possessed.”

The Jaguars will hope that Newsome can hit the ground running. Jacksonville (4-1) has had an excellent start to the season and will want to continue its good run to compete for the AFC South title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.