Greg Newsome shares 5-word message for Browns fans after being traded to Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Greg Newsome and a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday night. In return, the Browns acquired Tyson Campbell and a seventh-rounder as part of the deal.
Newsome, who played just over four seasons with the Browns, shared a message for the team and their fans on social media after he was traded to Jacksonville.
"Love Cleveland it’s been real," Newsome tweeted on Wednesday.
The Browns drafted Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The CB signed a four–year, $12.74 million rookie contract with an option for a fifth year.
Newsome hit the ground running and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. In his first four years with the Browns, he recorded 155 tackles (122 solo), 1.0 sacks, 34 passes defended and three interceptions.
The Browns exercised the fifth–year option on Newsome's rookie contract for a one–year, $13.37 million deal in April 2024.
In five games for the Browns this season, Newsome posted 23 tackles (18 solo) and three passes defended.
Jaguars GM James Gladstone heaps praise on Greg Newsome
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was pleased with Greg Newsome's arrival on the team.
“We are trying to win football games now, and part of this trade is that we think Greg Newsome helps us do that,” Gladstone said on Wednesday. “We will be aggressive to make us the best possible team this year.”
Gladstone also said that Newsome's style suits Jacksonville's play.
“We felt like Greg’s skill set—with how we’ve shifted the defensive scheme to play with more vision on the quarterback—was a strong fit for how we operate,” Gladstone said. “His capacity to find the football was a trait he possessed.”
The Jaguars will hope that Newsome can hit the ground running. Jacksonville (4-1) has had an excellent start to the season and will want to continue its good run to compete for the AFC South title.
