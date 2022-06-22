"Don’t think his career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls" - Former NFL player believes Tom Brady is far from done with gridiron football

Tom Brady has achieved everything in the game, several times over. With seven Super Bowl rings in his collection, you would imagine that would be enough to satisfy the GOAT. Not according to former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who believes that anything short of ten Super Bowls would constitute a failure for Brady.

Speaking on The Adam Schefter podcast, Olsen, who has already made the jump from the NFL field to the Fox commentary box, was asked about the idea of, perhaps, being replaced by Brady once the GOAT retires.

A determined Olsen had this to say about his future colleague:

"If Brady does retire and he steps into it, I want it to be like, 'I know Brady’s coming, but damn, I don’t want to replace this guy.' That’s my mindset, and I can’t control anything else. I’m gonna try to give people a fun broadcast, a unique broadcast…If I get replaced by Tom Brady, I get it. But along the way, I’m gonna try to make it as hard as hell on everybody involved."

Olsen, who clearly has no plans on being the odd man out once TB12 makes the switch, continued:

"I'm gonna go out and do the best job I can do, and I hope Tom plays another five years. I don’t think Tom’s career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls. I think anything less than that would be selling himself short. So if I was him, I’d go for 10, and I’ll hold the seat warm until he gets there."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



apple.co/3bcMp6K FOX analyst @gregolsen88 on future FOX analyst @TomBrady : “I don’t think Tom’s career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls. Anything less would be selling himself short.” FOX analyst @gregolsen88 on future FOX analyst @TomBrady: “I don’t think Tom’s career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls. Anything less would be selling himself short.”🎧 apple.co/3bcMp6K https://t.co/FpRaXFyOgS

Is Greg Olsen a future Hall of Famer?

Greg Olsen spent 14 years playing in the NFL, most memorably for the Carolina Panthers. He never managed to capture an elusive ring, but did make it to the dance once, where Cam Newton and the Panthers lost out 24-10 to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos in Super Bowl L.

Taylor Kyles @tkyles39 Greg Olsen‘s first couple touchdowns from Cam Newton were both out of the backfield Greg Olsen‘s first couple touchdowns from Cam Newton were both out of the backfield https://t.co/APd46Lc54W

Olsen went for 8,683 yards in his NFL career, making 742 catches, placing him fifth all-time for catches for all TEs, and is seventh for receiving yards. The prime of Olsen's career was blighted by injuries, or he would undoubtedly be higher on both those lists. Currently, only nine tight ends have a place in Canton, and over the next few years, they are likely to be joined by Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Rob Gronkowski.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers



Game Quotes » Cam Newton says Greg Olsen is a Hall of Fame caliber playerGame Quotes » panth.rs/x1zB2a Cam Newton says Greg Olsen is a Hall of Fame caliber playerGame Quotes » panth.rs/x1zB2a https://t.co/sgNOzKoVXF

All three of these superstar TEs probably deserve a place before Olsen, but it is certainly not out of the question that he will join them, sometime, in the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Adam Schefter podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far