"Gonna make it hard as hell on everybody involved" - Greg Olsen doesn't intend to give up his FOX Sports job easily to Tom Brady

Tom Brady has his sights set on getting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs and hopefully the Super Bowl for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

But the three-time NFL MVP also has his sights set on his post-NFL life. He has already inked a deal to join FOX Sports network as an analyst once his career concludes.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season).



theathletic.com/news/tom-brady… Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports when he retires from playing is 10-years at $375M, according to the New York Post.That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season). Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports when he retires from playing is 10-years at $375M, according to the New York Post.That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season).theathletic.com/news/tom-brady… https://t.co/CZvSUsp0LV

Former NFL tight end-turned-analyst Greg Olsen was a recent guest on The Adam Schefter Podcast. Olsen, also an NFL analyst for FOX network, spoke about the seven-time Super Bowl champion joining the crew as part of the broadcasting team.

Here's what Olsen had to say about not making it easy for the network to dismiss him when Tom Brady arrives:

“If you're going to replace me, you're going to have to drag me out of here and that's going to be my point now. If Brady does retire and steps into it, I want them to be like, 'I know Brady's coming, but I don't want to replace this guy.' That's my mindset. I can't control anything else. I'll try to give people a fun broadcast, a unique broadcast, we're going to have a fun year and if I get replaced by Tom Brady along the way, I'm going to make it as hard as hell on everybody involved.”

Olsen may or may not be saying these words in jest, but one thing is for sure: all NFL analysts at FOX network will be forced to make room for arguably the greatest quarterback ever to play the game.

When will Tom Brady decide to hang up the cleats for good?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Tom Brady initially retired after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. The team had just suffered a tough 30-27 loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the retirement only lasted 41 days. TB12 opted to return, citing having "unfinished business" to tend to, according to his post on Twitter.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Shortly after that, the news hit that the Buccaneers No. 12 would be joining FOX as an analyst once he officially retires. With this in mind, many may have speculated on whether or not this would cause the All-Pro quarterback to expedite his time in the league.

He has stated time and time again that while he did return to the Buccaneers, he knows that his time will soon be ending in the league. So will he decide to retire after the 2022-23 season?

That will perhaps depend on the results and how his body feels at that time. He has made it a habit to get rid of the ball before taking significant damage, so it wouldn't be a surprise to still see him relatively healthy after his 23rd NFL season.

No one knows the answer to this question as many variables could change before that time. In the meantime, let's enjoy the greatness in front of us while it lasts.

