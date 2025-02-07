Greg Olsen sets the record straight on feelings about Tom Brady taking his job

Tom Brady and Greg Olsen never worked on the same team as football players. However, some may argue that while Olsen and Brady are both on the same team at FOX, there is a personal drama between the two. Before Brady took over as the number one commentator, Greg Olsen had a tight grip on the role. After Brady arrived, Olsen was downgraded to a lower-tier commentary role.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football" on February 7, Olsen addressed the situation, calling out the "narrative" that he has personal beef with the most accomplished starting quarterback of all time.

Greg Olsen: [00:00:17] "So like this whole narrative of like, 'I hate watching him call games' and all that is is not true. I am on national TV setting the record. ... I like Tom. I want to see him," he said.

"I've tried to help him, answered questions to the best that I can. But like, I want to see him do well. I want to see him and Kevin and EA and Tom Rinaldi have a great broadcast. Like, I don't have any personal animosity," he added. [00:00:17][0.0] GMFB

Of course, Olsen realistically has a motive to be upset after being forced to step aside to make room for the former New England Patriots quarterback. The question is whether the feelings have continued a year after the change. According to Olsen, there are no lingering feelings, and never were any feelings to begin with.

Greg Olsen opens door to departing FOX

Olsen's comments on Good Morning Football come a week after the former Panthers star entertained the notion of calling games for another network. According to Yahoo Sports, Olsen declared he "had been very honest with them."

"I don’t know what the future holds. I enjoy working at Fox. Fox has been very good to me. ... I’ve been very honest with them that I’m not content just calling one o’clock regional games for the rest of my career.”

“In my mind, I’m going to call big-time games again,” he said. “I’m going to call Super Bowl games again. I just don’t know the timeline or the venue.”

Of course, one key phrase might indicate exactly where the former Carolina Panthers star's mind is with FOX. He referred to the network as "them." Sometimes, when someone starts thinking in terms of "me" and "them," it is an indication of a mental separation happening before the physical one.

Olsen's comments about Tom Brady cleared the air on what he believed about the quarterback, but they didn't appear to walk back the comments he made about his own career or his feelings about FOX.

Will the 7x Super Bowl champ's network lose Greg Olsen?

