LOOK: Rob Gronkowski destroys NFL reporter over a decade old take on Twitter

Rob Gronkowski reminded NFL reporter Greg A. Bedard of a take he had on the tight end back in April 2010. Bedard tweeted out his thoughts about him and how wasn’t high on him coming out of the University of Arizona in the 2010 NFL Draft, saying:

People are high on Arizona TE Gronkowski? I don’t see it all.

The five-time Pro Bowl player made a comeback in a tweet:

Bedard was quick to react to the tight end, tweeting that he would be more than happy to have a chat to outline what he was thinking back in 2010.

In his two years at the University of Arizona, Gronkowski had 75 receptions, 1,197 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns. In the 2008 season, he led the then Pac-10 with 10 touchdowns and finished 10th in the conference with 672 receiving yards.

He was drafted in the second round of that 2010 draft by the New England Patriots.

In his rookie season, he caught 42 passes with 546 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

He led the Patriots with 10 touchdown receptions in the 2010 season. In 2011, he led the NFL with 17 touchdowns while finishing fifth in receptions with 90 and sixth in yards receiving with 1,327 yards.

He missed the majority of the 2013 season with injuries such as tears to his right ACL, MCL and a back vertebral fracture.

However, he bounced back the following season, winning the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. In the 2014 season, he had 82 receptions, 1,124 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

The following season, Gronkowski had another great season with 1,176 yards from 72 catches and 11 touchdowns. His 23 touchdown receptions combined in 2014 and 2015 were tied for the second-most in that time frame.

The tight end missed the entire 2019 season due to retirement. In his nine seasons with New England, he had 7,861 yards receiving with 521 receptions and 79 touchdowns.

Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski came out of retirement to play the 2020 season with his former Patriots teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.

The tight end had 623 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his first year with Tampa Bay. He won the Super Bowl that season as the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

In the 2021 season, he played in 12 games, catching 55 passes for 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns. The 32-year-old is currently a free agent and we will have to wait and see if he plays a third season with Tampa Bay.

