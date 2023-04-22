Could the Philadelphia Eagles be adding superstar running back Derrick Henry to their backfield? According to a rumor Tweeted by NFL Rumors (@nflrums) on Twitter, Henry is heading to the Eagles per Akbar Gbajabiamila.
No other news outlet has confirmed the news, so the trade isn't official yet, but according to these sources, Henry is headed to the former NFC Champions.
If the trade does happen, he will team back up with AJ Brown, who has the same agent who broke the story of Brown being traded last year.
As the day passes, it will become clear whether or not the trade occurred. If the trade goes through, the Eagles will have an even superior roster moving into 2023, possibly the best in the NFL.
NFL fans react to Derrick Henry possibly being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles
With rumors of Derrick Henry being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL fans lost their minds on Twitter.
Fans questioned the validity of the rumor but said that this isn't fair for the league as it makes Philly a super team.
Here's how fans reacted:
Would Derrick Henry make the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl favorites?
If Derrick Henry gets traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll be one of the best if not the best teams on paper.
Last season, the Eagles had six All-Pro players, including four on offense. Henry is a two-time All-Pro selection who made the Pro Bowl last season after leading the league in carries (349), yards (1,588), and touchdowns (13).
They lost starting running back Miles Sanders in free agency to the Carolina Panthers but gained former Seahawks Rashaad Penny.
If Henry is traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, do you think they will have the best team in the league?
