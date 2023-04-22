Create

“GTF OUTTA HERE” - Eagles fans lose their s**t amid Derrick Henry trade rumours

By Robert Gullo
Modified Apr 22, 2023 19:16 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles
Derrick Henry during Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles

Could the Philadelphia Eagles be adding superstar running back Derrick Henry to their backfield? According to a rumor Tweeted by NFL Rumors (@nflrums) on Twitter, Henry is heading to the Eagles per Akbar Gbajabiamila.

No other news outlet has confirmed the news, so the trade isn't official yet, but according to these sources, Henry is headed to the former NFC Champions.

If the trade does happen, he will team back up with AJ Brown, who has the same agent who broke the story of Brown being traded last year.

Breaking: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, per @Akbar_Gbaja If this is so this will pair him with former teammate AJ Brown (Both are represented by the same agent, who broke the story) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nxU2DmL8Mw

As the day passes, it will become clear whether or not the trade occurred. If the trade goes through, the Eagles will have an even superior roster moving into 2023, possibly the best in the NFL.

NFL fans react to Derrick Henry possibly being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

With rumors of Derrick Henry being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL fans lost their minds on Twitter.

Fans questioned the validity of the rumor but said that this isn't fair for the league as it makes Philly a super team.

Here's how fans reacted:

GTF OUTTA HERE twitter.com/nflrums/status…
All this just to lose to the 49ers in the conference finals twitter.com/nflrums/status…
This can't be real???!!! How do the Titans give the best WR and RB to the same team in back2back years. @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat twitter.com/nflrums/status…
YO THATS NOT FAIR! twitter.com/nflrums/status…
Eagles have a superteam ffs twitter.com/nflrums/status…
I refuse to believe this until Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter announce a Derrick Henry trade between the two teams.*IF* this trade actually does happen, I'll be the first one to say that Derrick Henry has a chance to have the best season of his career in Philadelphia. twitter.com/nflrums/status…
Henry and aj brown 🔥🔥🔥 but idk if this will happen but we will see twitter.com/nflrums/status…
Birds will dominate the NFC if this is true… twitter.com/nflrums/status…
??. Can we veto this. Lollllll twitter.com/nflrums/status…
Philly winning it all bro. Who’s stopping that backfield twitter.com/nflrums/status…

Would Derrick Henry make the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl favorites?

Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

If Derrick Henry gets traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll be one of the best if not the best teams on paper.

youtube-cover

Last season, the Eagles had six All-Pro players, including four on offense. Henry is a two-time All-Pro selection who made the Pro Bowl last season after leading the league in carries (349), yards (1,588), and touchdowns (13).

They lost starting running back Miles Sanders in free agency to the Carolina Panthers but gained former Seahawks Rashaad Penny.

If Henry is traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, do you think they will have the best team in the league?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...