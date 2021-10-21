"Guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears" - Even Tom Brady knows Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears

The NFL world, and that includes Tom Brady, has been abuzz over Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers' fiery celebration against the Chicago Bears on Sunday when the reigning MVP emphatically yelled at opposing fans:

"All my [bleeping] life, I own you. I own you. I still own you."

Joining SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback jokingly congratulated his fellow signal-caller for becoming "a shareholder of the Bears."

"I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears... I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. And that's really great stuff. He owns the [Milwaukee] Bucks now. Part owner of Soldier Field. So he's got a great career beyond football."

Brady jokingly said before discussing the film of the Bears and Packers.

The quarterback then proceeded to throw shade at a few other NFL teams when asked which cities Brady himself owns.

Asked whether he can lay claim to Upstate New York, where he is 32-3 against the Buffalo Bills, Brady laughed it off:

"Not yet."

It is worth noting that in the docu-series Greatness Code, Brady elected a Sunday Night Football game against the Bills in 2007 as his best game ever.

"I don't think many people would ever think about that game when they think about my career. I don't think people would go, 'Man, that Sunday night Buffalo Bills game, that was the one.' But for me, when I think about it [the best game of his career]—and I've got this big catalog of games—I think, 'Yep, that was the one.'"

Tom Brady and the Jets history

When asked about New York City, the quarterback was slightly more transparent; he is 30-8 against the New York Jets.

"Oh, no. I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets. I'll just own the color green. I think that's a little bit better."

Brady responded with a tinge of playful disgust.

It is funny that Brady does not want anything to do with the Jets, aside from their color, because not only, so far, has he won three times more games than he lost to the New York franchise, but also because the Jets are a vital part of Brady's career.

If it wasn't for Jets linebacker Mo Williams injuring Drew Bledsoe in a New England Patriots vs. Jets game in 2001, maybe Brady would have never played in the NFL.

The Patriots drafted Brady in 200, and he attempted only three passes throughout the season. In 2001, the Patriots gave Bledsoe a then-record 10-year $103 million contract in a clear signal that they believed Bledsoe would be their starting quarterback for a long time.

But Williams tackled Bledsoe, and Brady got the opportunity to shine.

So Brady may not want to own the Jets, but he unquestionably owes his career to the Gang Green.

