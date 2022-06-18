“Guilty of being a professional freak” - NFL analyst slams Deshaun Watson in wake of latest denials

Deshaun Watson has been the poster boy for job security for NFL analysts this offseason. As more and more accusations of sexual misconduct pile up and more is learned about the quarterback’s off-the-field activities, he continues to claim his innocence of any wrongdoing.

Marcellus Wiley is a former defensive end and now co-host of the FOX Sports show "Speak for Yourself." In a new segment, he doesn’t hold back when speaking on Watson’s high number of massage therapists.

I think there's a lot of misperception going on. And,in part, because people don't dig deep enough into this story, whether it's because of their lack of experience or because of their protection of what they've done. They don't want to really dive into the story. Let's dive into it."

Wiley also compared Watson to other professional athletes who tend to find therapists they like and stick with them.

"First things first, we have to talk about Deshaun Watson's level of entitlement which got him into this position in the first place. Deshaun Watson, at the time, had a girlfriend and, within a span of two years, had over 60 different massage therapists. I don't know a professional athlete alive that wanted more than one legit massage therapist."

It seems clear Watson had more in mind than a simple back rub. As Wiley states, the quarterback could have some deeper issues.

"Now, if that massage therapist doesn't cut it, then you go to number two, etc.. Now there is where we differ. This is where this story takes a life of its own. What Deshaun Watson felt, in that moment, and this is what I think he's definitely guilty of, is that he's guilty of being a professional freak.

"And I must say it, and I'm gonna say it for real, because I'm a also protect the guilty. Deshaun Watson, there's no way in this world do you ever want that many different massage therapists? Unless you want something more than just a massage."

Deshaun Watson could face suspension for the entire 2022 season

Watson has a highly paid defensive team at work trying to clear his name. But, the NFL’s investigation may determine that Watson needs to be punished no matter how his legal struggles play out.

In the end, the Cleveland Browns may be without their high-dollar asset in 2022.

