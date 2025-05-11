Gunnar Helm's GF Lucy Tidwell shares 3-word inspiration message as QB begins journey with Chargers

Gunnar Helm officially started his journey with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, when the franchise signed him on a four-year contract. He was drafted at No. 120 in the fourth round on April 26. The details about how much the deal is worth have yet to be made public.

He shared an Instagram post featuring his pictures from the rookie minicamp. His girlfriend, Lucy Tidwell, commented on it.

Tidwell posted a three-word inspirational message, highlighting her excitement for watching the tight end settle in the league.

"New character unlocked," Tidwell wrote.

Helm started his college football career in 2021 at Texas, where he played 12 games. In his second season, he appeared in 13 matchups and recorded five receptions for 44 yards. Last season, the tight end made 16 appearances and had seven touchdowns and 60 receptions for 786 yards.

Gunnar Helm called himself as a 'walking example' of an elite player

After signing his four-year deal with the Titans, Gunnar Helm talked about his athletic abilities with members of the media. He called himself a "walking example" of a player who can smoothly blend into the NFL shortly after finishing his collegiate career.

"I also think I'm a walking example of sometimes you don't reach your peak coming right out of high school," Helm said on Saturday. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of a developmental phase, and that's just what it was for me."

Helm joins Tennessee's tight end room, which includes Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he'll receive next season, but he will have the chance to prove his worth during training camp and impress the team's coaching staff, led by Titans coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz.

