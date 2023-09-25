Gus Edwards injury update: Latest on Ravens RB for fantasy football Week 4

Baltimore Ravens sixth-year running back Gus Edwards is expected to have a big 2023 season. He is expected to be featured in the Ravens' offense on quite a few occasions.

After starting running back J.K. Dobbins went down in Week 1 with a season-ending Achilles injury, Edwards became the lead back in an injury-fested Ravens backfield.

Through the first three games of the 2023 season, Edwards has rushed for 145 yards on 29 attempts and scored a touchdown.

In his career, Edwards has rushed for 2,730 yards on 530 carries while scoring 14 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry is one of the highest in NFL history.

Gus Edwards injury update

Gus Edwards during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards suffered an injury during Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

While it happened a day ago, there isn't much information about the injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media after the game and spoke briefly about Edwards' injury saying he's in the concussion protocol.

"Yeah, I've got some updates, it's just in the process with the concussion protocol so we'll see what happens."

Edwards rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries in yesterday's game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team in rushing with 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

What happened to Gus Edwards?

Gus Edwards during Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

The injury happened early in the fourth quarter, resulting in him leaving the game and not returning back.

Melvin Gordon had the second-most touches of any Ravens running backs on Sunday as he had 10 carries. Kenyan Drake had one carry, and both of these backs could be featured more next week vs. the Cleveland Browns.

When will Gus Edwards return?

Gus Edwards during Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

As of Monday, there is no word on if Edwards will suit up in Week 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

As head coach John Harbaugh mentioned, Edwards is in concussion protocol, and there's no timetable for the time of his recovery.

Running back Justice Hill didn't play this week due to a toe injury. He is expected to be back soon and should have an even bigger role in the backfield given how long Edwards is out for.

The Baltimore Ravens have had a lot of injury issues at the running back position in the last few years, and it continued with Edwards' concussion injury.