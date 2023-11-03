Gus Edwards injury update: Latest on Ravens RB for fantasy football Week 9

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 9.

Edwards took over as the starting running back after J.K. Dobbins had gone down with another season-ending injury. However, ahead of Week 9, he has been dealing with an injury, so what's his status for Sunday?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gus Edwards injury update

Gus Edwards returned to practice on Thursday.

Gus Edwards was on the Baltimore Ravens injury report on Wednesday with a toe injury. The running back didn't practice at all, and many fantasy owners got worried, as it was a new injury.

However, on Thursday, Edwards returned to practice and was a full participant, which bodes well for his chances to play on Sunday.

Edwards is coming off a massive three-touchdown game last weekend, as he ran for 80 yards on 19 carries, along with three scores. After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh had nothing but praise for his starting running back.

"It was big. (In) the second half, we got the run game going. We were throwing the ball quite a bit in the first half, and we had some success doing it.

"To get the run game going in the second half and in the fourth quarter – to be able to take the ball down there, take up all that time and score – that was a huge drive right there, two of them, really.”

What happened to Gus Edwards?

Gus Edwards being on the injury report on Wednesday was a bit of a surprise as he has been healthy this season.

However, after he was able to be a full participant on Thursday, it seems like Wednesday was more of a precaution to keep the running back fresh. Given that the team has lost J.K. Dobbins for the season, keeping Edwards available is key for their offense.

When will Gus Edwards return?

After Gus Edwards was able to log a full practice on Thursday all signs point to him playing and starting on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 6-2 and atop the AFC North. This season, Edwards has run for 426 yards on 105 carries and five touchdowns.