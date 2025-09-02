“Had no clue why he was a FA that long”: NFL fans react to Titans sign LB Kyzir White ahead of week 1 game vs Broncos

One of the most under-the-radar free agents of the offseason has finally found a home. Kyzir White agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.He was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, signing a two-year contract with them in 2023. Here’s what fans online said about the move.“Had no clue why he was a FA that long ,” one person said.“Titans snagging Kyzir White? Dude’s a tackling machine with 137 last season! Can he fix their LB woes? Big get!” noted someone else.“Why? He is good i get it but we need pass rushers... not ILB,” one fan said.White had been a free agent since his Cardinals contract expired in March. He led the team with 137 tackles in 2024, nine of which were for losses. Although they had the worst record in the league last year (3-14), the Titans were the second-best defensive team in terms of yards allowed per game (311.2). On the other hand, their pass rush struggled, finishing third in the league for team sacks (32).FirstDownPunts @FirstDownPuntsLINK@Schultz_Report Nice pick up for that defenseCVЯLØS 🌵 @CarlosM98959604LINK@Schultz_Report Kyzir is a machine and a tone setter. Great pick up for any team.Eagles25champs💍🏆 @Eagles25champsLINK@Schultz_Report UnderratedLast season, White was a team captain for the Cardinals, registering over 100 tackles for the third time in his NFL career. Throughout his career, he’s been an x-factor, making key tackles at critical moments. He also had a career-high 2.5 sacks for Arizona last season. While he’s never been to a Pro Bowl, he’s always been seen as a valuable asset because of his leadership and ability to read the game.He had eight quarterback hits and defended three passes in 2024. The Titnas open their regular season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.White’s departure leaves a hole in Cardinals defenseWhile it seems as though this move is a huge plus for a young Titans defense it could leave a massive hole in Arizona’s.Instead of bringing back a veteran like White, the Cards chose to sign Akeem Davis-Gaither and draft Cody Simon. Those moves seemed to close the door for White, according to Sports Illustrated. Both Davis-Gaither and Simon will have big shoes to fill, with White bringing a lot to the table.Budda Baker led the Cardinals with 164 tackles last year. White’s former head coach at Arizona, Jonathan Gannon, spoke during the offseason about the linebacker’s influence, saying:“He was a captain, so that’s a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense.”The Cardinals begin the regular season on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints.