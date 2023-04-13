"Had total Rodgers vibes" - Ted Lasso's Zava and Aaron Rodgers comparison baffles NFL fans 

Ted Lasso fans quickly thought of quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the comedy series’ new character, Zava, premiered in the second episode of Season 3. Aside from the resemblance, the character’s behavior is comparable to that of the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

The show’s fans, who are also football supporters, were quick to discuss their similarities on this subreddit.

These people believe that Zava is based on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, several sports fans on Twitter also had the same idea.

Dave Burns @Burnsy987 Okay, so VERY late to the party on this one but after watching Ted Lasso episode 3 tonight...Zava is Aaron Rodgers right? I mean, gotta be! Okay, so VERY late to the party on this one but after watching Ted Lasso episode 3 tonight...Zava is Aaron Rodgers right? I mean, gotta be!

mike taddow @MikeTaddow the ted lasso writers 100% based zava on aaron rodgers lol the ted lasso writers 100% based zava on aaron rodgers lol

Mediocre Dan (UConn Fan) @ItsMediocreDan This Zava guy in Ted Lasso is 100% based on Aaron Rodgers lmao This Zava guy in Ted Lasso is 100% based on Aaron Rodgers lmao

Erik @bbrookbuckeye @TedLasso Ted Lasso’s Zava first day in the locker room scene is exactly how I picture Aaron Rodgers first day as a Jet. @AaronRodgers12 Ted Lasso’s Zava first day in the locker room scene is exactly how I picture Aaron Rodgers first day as a Jet. @AaronRodgers12 @TedLasso

💫🅰️♈️🆔 @ADavidHaleJoint Catching up on Ted Lasso and Zava is def based on Aaron Rodgers right? Catching up on Ted Lasso and Zava is def based on Aaron Rodgers right?

Mackenzie Richardson @Mac_Richardson Ever seen Zava & Aaron Rodgers in the same place? Ever seen Zava & Aaron Rodgers in the same place? https://t.co/EoU0n6v7TA

SazSquatch @sazam46 I’m almost certain that Zava is modeled after Aaron Rodgers. #TedLasso I’m almost certain that Zava is modeled after Aaron Rodgers. #TedLasso

A Pretty Decent Janitor @powdeh734 Aaron Rodgers watching Zava on AFC Richmond: Aaron Rodgers watching Zava on AFC Richmond: https://t.co/rCNhG0rO5g

While Rodgers plays American football and Zava engages in soccer, they have some common characteristics. Zava convinced his teammates to meditate when he first stepped into the AFC Richmond locker room. He also meditated during the pre-game meeting against Wolverhampton.

Rodgers is a known advocate of meditation, as proven by his darkness retreat before announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets. In an article by CNN.com’s Amy Woodyatt, Rodgers said:

“It's just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts.”

The way Zava speaks is also comparable to Rodgers’ cadence. If Rodgers plays for the Jets, he might have a welcome speech similar to Zava’s “we are now one” speech.

Zava isn’t actually based on Aaron Rodgers

While the likeness between Zava and Aaron Rodgers is unmistakable, multiple reports confirm that the fictional character isn’t based on the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Maddie Ellis of Today revealed that Zava is a composite character. He is mainly based on Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. No wonder the character’s name, his looks, his excessive confidence, and his one-name reference are closely associated with the AC Milan striker.

However, Zava is also partly based on Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and France’s Eric Cantona. But the show’s costume designer, Jacky Levy, admitted in a Washington Post interview that Zava’s wardrobe is largely patterned after Ibrahimovic’s choices. He is also symbolic of a rich soccer player’s ostentatious fashion choices.

Maximillian Osinski also admitted that getting into Ibrahimovic’s mind helps him play the role effortlessly, even if he is not a soccer player. In an article by USA Today’s Marco della Cava, he shared:

“I read his book 'I Am Football,' watched documentaries, and I just admire Zlatan so much more now, how he was raised, what people said about him, how he carries himself. Zava is at a level where other professional athletes admire him.”

Ibrahimovic had his first stint in professional soccer with Malmo FF at age 18. He has also played for Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and the Los Angeles Galaxy. He also plays for the Swedish national team, having scored 62 goals in 122 appearances.

As the story of Zava, Ted Lasso, and AFC Richmond continues to unfold, NFL fans are waiting for an update on the Aaron Rodgers drama. The Jets and the Green Bay Packers are still discussing trade specifics.

