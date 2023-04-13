"Had total Rodgers vibes" - Ted Lasso's Zava and Aaron Rodgers comparison baffles NFL fans 

Ted Lasso fans quickly thought of quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the comedy series’ new character, Zava, premiered in the second episode of Season 3. Aside from the resemblance, the character’s behavior is comparable to that of the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.
The show’s fans, who are also football supporters, were quick to discuss their similarities on this subreddit.
Meanwhile, several sports fans on Twitter also had the same idea.
While Rodgers plays American football and Zava engages in soccer, they have some common characteristics. Zava convinced his teammates to meditate when he first stepped into the AFC Richmond locker room. He also meditated during the pre-game meeting against Wolverhampton.
Rodgers is a known advocate of meditation, as proven by his darkness retreat before announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets. In an article by CNN.com’s Amy Woodyatt, Rodgers said:
“It's just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts.”
The way Zava speaks is also comparable to Rodgers’ cadence. If Rodgers plays for the Jets, he might have a welcome speech similar to Zava’s “we are now one” speech.
Zava isn’t actually based on Aaron Rodgers
While the likeness between Zava and Aaron Rodgers is unmistakable, multiple reports confirm that the fictional character isn’t based on the 10-time Pro Bowler.
Maddie Ellis of Today revealed that Zava is a composite character. He is mainly based on Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. No wonder the character’s name, his looks, his excessive confidence, and his one-name reference are closely associated with the AC Milan striker.
However, Zava is also partly based on Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and France’s Eric Cantona. But the show’s costume designer, Jacky Levy, admitted in a Washington Post interview that Zava’s wardrobe is largely patterned after Ibrahimovic’s choices. He is also symbolic of a rich soccer player’s ostentatious fashion choices.
Maximillian Osinski also admitted that getting into Ibrahimovic’s mind helps him play the role effortlessly, even if he is not a soccer player. In an article by USA Today’s Marco della Cava, he shared:
“I read his book 'I Am Football,' watched documentaries, and I just admire Zlatan so much more now, how he was raised, what people said about him, how he carries himself. Zava is at a level where other professional athletes admire him.”
Ibrahimovic had his first stint in professional soccer with Malmo FF at age 18. He has also played for Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and the Los Angeles Galaxy. He also plays for the Swedish national team, having scored 62 goals in 122 appearances.
As the story of Zava, Ted Lasso, and AFC Richmond continues to unfold, NFL fans are waiting for an update on the Aaron Rodgers drama. The Jets and the Green Bay Packers are still discussing trade specifics.
