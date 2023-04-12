"Hairline is cooked" - NFL Fans hilariously troll Trey Lance over 49ers QB's viral hairline picture

Trey Lance had a tough last season, despite starting so promisingly. He was the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but an injury at the start of the season meant Jimmy Garoppolo took his place.

That in itself might not have been bad, as Garoppolo was supposed to leave this offseason. What happened instead is that the current Raiders quarterback also got injured and Brock Purdy, a rookie, took over. He guided them all the way to the NFC Championship. That means there are tough times for the former first-round pick, as Lance may have to play second fiddle to Purdy now.

All of that worry and confusion over the season seems to have caused Lance to lose his hair. Standing with fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes and UCLA player Dante Mooore, a photograph of him was posted on social media. It showed him with an apparent receding hairline.

Fans were quick to jump on it and brutally roasted him. One said:

"My goat's hairline is cooked."

Here's a selection of some of the tweets:

Jack @JackTHFC2023 @MySportsUpdate Lance gotta work on that hairline @MySportsUpdate Lance gotta work on that hairline

Tramaine Isabell @oTrillMaine @MySportsUpdate Lance gotta go to Turkey for a surgical procedure.. that’s crazy 🤣 @MySportsUpdate Lance gotta go to Turkey for a surgical procedure.. that’s crazy 🤣

Poopy @LiterallyPoopy @MySportsUpdate brock purdy stress gettin to trey @MySportsUpdate brock purdy stress gettin to trey

Can Trey Lance revert to being a starter in NFL?

A lot of the posters above seemed to hold the same theory that we did. That is, Trey Lance is under tremendous pressure from Brock Purdy being the favorite to start as the first-choice quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

That's not set in stone yet but could be before or even during the season. There's no reason to believe that Purdy might not regress or suffer an injury, though. So, there's every chance that Lance could make it count and come back. As an organization, the 49ers have always wanted to build the team's future around him.

In the worst-case scenario, one would assume that Purdy would take the job permanently from Lance. In that case, Trey Lance will still have opportunities elsewhere. He's still a first-round quarterback pick. There will always be quarterback-needy teams that will want him.

Especially with his dynamism, there will be teams like the Baltimore Ravens who might want him if Lamar Jackson leaves. Lance would be a good replacement given his own youthful potential and mobile style of play.

So, if indeed Trey Lance is losing hair, worrying that his NFL career is getting severely compromised by a rival's emergence, he may want to cease his concerns for the time being. Otherwise, a steady slew of comments and jokes may make him want to pull out the remaining follicles.

