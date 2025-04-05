Hall of Fame QB explains why Shedeur Sanders’ pre-trigger movement could hurt him in the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has offered his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' signature "tap" before throwing the football. A fan asked Warner on X if he believes the tendency could provide issues for Sanders at the NFL level.

Warner responded on Saturday by explaining that every time-wasting tendency can cause issues in the NFL. Especially when a quarterback needs to make a very quick decision.

"Thoughts on the “tap”: 1) You have to be able to play without it, at least at times, or you WILL be late on certain throws 2) It is definitely a comfort/rhythm thing for many guys & on none timing throws usually isn’t a problem.

"But the biggest thing is the time between mind making decision & arm throwing the ball and this doesn’t just relate to taping, it’s anything that creates time for delivery (windup, long motion with arm, extra hitches, etc)… decisions happen fast & if it takes u a tick longer to get ball out after making decision that’s a tick you give back to the D!

"And you don’t get faster at making decisions - they happen as quickly as you can make them happen - so if you can’t play without it there are negatives that CAN occur! So I’m always preaching no wasted movement! And this is a wasted movement that you would be better off avoiding!"

Shedeur Sanders just wrapped up his pro day with Colorado on Friday. He, along with teammate Travis Hunter, who is also expected to be a first-round pick, gave NFL scouts, coaches and executives one last chance to evaluate them on the field before the 2025 NFL draft.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL draft?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in the entire draft class. The Colorado product, however, has seen his draft stock take a dip since team interviews took place at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been under a microscope throughout his entire draft process.

Despite the naysayers, Sanders is expected to be selected in the first round of this month's draft. With the Tennessee Titans selecting first overall, they're expected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants select second and third overall, and are expected to both take Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter off the board, likely looking later in the draft for quarterback prospects, according to initial reports.

With that being said, if Sanders does truly fall outside of the top ten, it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.

