Hall of Fame QB sends Patrick Mahomes blunt message over trying and failing to pull 'Superman' act at Super Bowl

We have had enough distance from the Super Bowl now to zoom out and try to figure what went wrong for Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to register an epic three-peat of Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs vs Eagles battle was a much-anticipated rematch of Super Bowl 2023, but Nick Sirianni's coaching team were out to prove that they had learned from their mistakes this time. The Eagles put the brakes on Mahomes and his offense early on, getting to the quarterback six times on the night.

When all was said and done, the Chiefs only managed some points on the board once they were down 27-0, which is when the Eagles took their foot off the gas with victory in their sights.

Hall-of-Fame quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young, on the Dan Patrick Show this week, had a few things to say about how Patrick Mahomes tried and failed to manage the game, given his pedigree.

“Patrick has dealt with this before. He’s the guy that has an answer. He’s mature to a point where he doesn’t have to look far downfield. It felt like he was looking for something amazing like the Superman stuff of his early days. When really just drop it off, get it out, blitz coverage. They also kept getting in 3rd-and-long jams. You can’t play ball that way," Young said.

“I think that his response felt like the Bucs game from the Super Bowl a few years ago. We understand you’re under siege, we get it. But he doesn’t have to go down that way. You have an answer. You’re Patrick Mahomes, come up with an answer. When he did, that’s when he threw the pick-six.”

Major question hangs over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in 2025

As long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback and Andy Reid is the coach, the Chiefs will be expected to make a deep run in the playoffs every January. The franchise has also shown that it's more than equipped to get over the exit of a certified elite talent (read: Tyreek Hill) and still compete on the biggest stage of them all.

The question is if Travis Kelce's potential retirement could be too big of a dilemma to recover from. Kelce's post-Super Bowl comments on the New Heights Show led many to speculate that he would ride off into the sunset after what was a thoroughly crushing loss.

However, with some distance from that game, there have been rumors that Kelce could be back for another year with the Chiefs. NFL insider Nate Taylor reported that the Chiefs have set somewhat of a deadline to hear back from Kelce on a decision regarding his future.

