Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe reveals he made more money interviewing Katt Williams than in any NFL year in his career

Shannon Sharpe says he got paid handsomely for his interview with Katt Williams.

Sharpe interviewed Williams on his Club Shay Shay podcast and the interview has over 62 million views. It's the most popular video he has ever had, and the money he made from it is crazy.

The Hall of Fame NFL tight end reveals he made more money off of that interview than he did in his entire NFL career.

“Everybody was talking about how much money I made doing the Katt Williams interview. I just got the check. Whatever you think I made, 3x it. If you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made two million, 3x it," Sharpe said.

"I’m going to get this paper. I know this is going to go viral. 3x it. I made more money on Katt Williams alone than I made in any year I played in the NFL.”

His highest-earning year in the NFL was $5 million in 2000, while in his legendary career, he made $22,328,500. If Sharpe is telling the truth, that means he made well over $5 million through the interview.

It is a crazy amount of money to make off of one interview and podcast, but Shannon Sharpe says he knew the interview with Katt Williams would go mega-viral. Williams is a famous comedian and actor.

Shannon Sharpe's NFL career

Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011

Shannon Sharpe is considered to be one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Sharpe was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos and played with the team from 1990 until 1999. He then played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2001 until 2003 and then returned to Denver to play for the Broncos from 2002 until 2003.

Sharpe appeared in 203 NFL games, totaling 815 receptions for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

After retiring, Sharpe got into the media field and worked at FS1 on Undisputed as a host alongside Skip Bayless. He left the program in 2023 and announced he would be joining ESPN on First Take.