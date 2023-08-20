In 2022, Cooper Kupp could not build upon his Offensive Player of the Year from the previous season, instead missing the second half of the season due to a high ankle sprain that needed surgery. As one of the best Fantasy Football players available, Kupp is always a first-round pick in drafts.

News about a possible hamstring injury emerged in early August and the wide receiver has been out ever since as a precautionary measure. With the expectation of a possible return to practice this week, Fantasy Football fans seemed to be cautious about his return due to the nature of the injury.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cooper Kupp's return is a major boost for the Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp was the Rams' best offensive player during their title run, and he was on pace for another great season before he suffered a serious injury and missed the remainder of the 2022 season. His return is a huge advantage for a team that saw many important players missing games through injury last year.

Kupp was not the sole reason for the Rams' disappointing 2022. Many important players such as Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. left the team, while others like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald had to deal with injuries that affected their production. As a result, the entire team fell flat.

He's the perfect wide receiver for Sean McVay's system, creating separation through his excellent technique and route running. The Rams don't have a lot of wide receiver depth anyway, so you can expect Cooper Kupp to have a huge share of Matthew Stafford's targets - Van Jefferson is set to be the other starter, and while he's good, he does not merit as much attention as Odell Beckham Jr.

Speaking of Matthew Stafford, this is a crucial year for him. Los Angeles has selected quarterback Stetson Bennett in the draft to backup him, but the two-time national champion has impressed and could push for a starter job if Stafford's returns don't go well.

The Rams aren't nearly as strong as their 2021 version. But no fans will ever complain about a Super Bowl hangover after they got a ring.

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 449 votes