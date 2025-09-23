  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Hang up the cleats," "It's over": Calls mount for Derrick Henry's retirement from fans after costly game-losing fumble vs. Lions on MNF

"Hang up the cleats," "It's over": Calls mount for Derrick Henry's retirement from fans after costly game-losing fumble vs. Lions on MNF

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:29 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Calls mount for Derrick Henry's retirement from fans after costly game-losing fumble vs. Lions on MNF - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens dropped their first game of the season after a 38-30 defeat against the Detroit Lions on Monday. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has come under scrutiny for his costly error in the loss.

Ad

The two teams remained neck to neck for most of the contest. The Ravens were looking to claw their way back in the fourth quarter, down 28-24. However, Derrick Henry's fumble during a drive gave the ball back to Detroit with 8:31 left.

The Lions punished the home team by adding three points on the turnover.

Following Henry's costly fumble, fans urged the 31-year-old running back to announce his retirement.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Time for Derrick Henry to retire 🤦🏽 Lamar ain’t looking good tonight either."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Derrick Henry needs to retire, it's over."
Ad
"Derrick Henry is done. Hang up the cleats."
Ad
"Derrick Henry is finished."
Ad
"Derrick Henry gotta hang em up."
Ad
"Derrick Henry finally washed it’s been a good run."
Ad

Derrick Henry was frustrated after the mistake and he slammed his helmet on the bench and losing his footing in the process. The Lions went on to score 10 points after his fumble, dealing the Ravens their first loss of the season.

Derrick Henry vows to improve after a fumble for third consecutive game

The veteran running back acknowledged his mistake after the game and took the blame for the loss.

Ad
"Got to keep it high and tight. Got lackadaisical,” Henry said. “They made a play, but I put this loss on me. I just got to hold onto the ball. I just gotta keep working... that's all I can think of right now."

Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh also addressed the costly fumble that seemingly turned the game in favor of the visitors.

Ad
“I don’t think it will be [the norm] going forward, but we gotta get it fixed. That was a blind shot [from the defender]. … Still, we just want to protect the football,” Harbaugh said.

It was Henry's third fumble in as many games this season, a concerning sign for the Ravens as the veteran running back had three in the entire campaign last season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications