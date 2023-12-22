Hannah Ann Sluss knows a thing or two about being an NFL WAG.

Earlier this year, the winner of Season 24 of the hit reality show The Bachelor and Baltimore Ravens running back Jake Funk got engaged. No wedding date has been set yet. She has spent her time both planning and making media appearances.

Speaking recently on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Hannah had nothing but praise for the friendship that Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has forged with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I like seeing her hang out with the other girls from the Chiefs. I’m sure when you’re such a big superstar, it’s hard to meet genuine friends. I would just say, really take the time to know everyone or your core group because that’s what really makes the experience extra special, when you have that extra support throughout the season," Hannah said.

Hannah Ann Sluss predicts Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will get engaged, expresses support for their relationship

However, that was far from the only thing Hannah Ann Sluss said about Taylor Swift. She also tried to predict when Travis Kelce would propose to her and be accepted, based on her own experience with Jake Funk:

“Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason. Because last season I was like, ‘I want to get engaged.’”

Buy why choose the offseason? According to what the one-time Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams has told her, football can make wedding preparations complicated.

“(It is) not the best look. Really, you have to plan it around football," she added.

Even though she does not know Swift personally, the TV star has been a fan of her relationship with Kelce ever since she first learned of it, recognizing its sociocultural benefits to the NFL as a whole. She continued:

"When I first saw it, I was like, ‘This can’t be real. This is just the perfect storm.’ And then when I actually saw the picture of her in the stadium... (it) is iconic because that was when it was like, ‘Oh, it’s been confirmed.’”

"It's so cool just to see such two diehard fanbases — the Chiefs, or even just NFL fans and then Taylor Swift, her Swifties — both coming together, I think it's just huge."

Hannah Ann Sluss' wedding with Funk is expected to take place in 2024 in a simple ceremony in an undisclosed European location.