"Happiest I've ever been": Travis Kelce speaks on life after Super Bowl win shortly after viral Bahamas vacation with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is currently enjoying the peak of his success. Dating a popular celebrity would be the highlight for most people. Winning the Super Bowl, let alone being in the middle of a dynasty, would similarly also be regarded as a high point for most individuals.

For Kelce, those two things are true, and that might be reductive. He's one of the best players on a true NFL dynasty, and he's not just dating a celebrity; he's with Taylor Swift, perhaps the most famous person in the world and the two just shared a Bahamas trip. That has Kelce feeling quite good.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said via People:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full. I'm oozing life right now."

The tight end has been on an incredible run. He is now dating the most successful artist of this generation and has won an incredible three Super Bowls in five seasons, with a shot at a historic “three-peat” in the next season.

Travis Kelce is living the good life

Travis Kelce is slowly becoming one of the most notable people in the world. He's a historically good tight end on a Hall of Fame track, and that makes him supremely popular in sports circles. He is also dating Taylor Swift, which makes him popular in pop culture as well.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating together

Kelce continued:

"It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces."

The good times appear to be flowing for Kelce, and they are probably not going to slow down anytime soon. His partner, Swift is also doing well off the back of multiple Grammy's in 2024, and excitement is building for her highly anticipated 11th album, coming this month.