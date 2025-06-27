"Happy Birthday to the man that landed the Titans Cam Ward": NFL fans react as Will Levis turns 26

Some Tennessee Titans fans are paying tribute to Will Levis in an unusual way. The Titans' second-round selection turned 26 on Friday, with the team’s X account wishing him a happy birthday.

A man who’s struggled to find his footing in the NFL got praise for turning 26, but in a different sort of way.

@shynedec tweeted:

“Happy Birthday to the man that landed the Titans Cam Ward! It wouldn’t of been done without him 100.”

“Happy birthday Will. For one final time, I’ll post this,” said @stoned-titan.

“Thank you for Cam Ward beast appreciate everything you’ve done for the franchise. Get ready to speak,” added @ResellingStuff on X.

Levis has struggled mightily since entering the league, going 3-6 and the starter in 2023, throwing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, he was 2-10 and threw for 2,091 yards and 13 scores as the Titans finished with the worst record in the NFL (3-13).

As a result, they got the first NFL draft pick and chose QB Cam Ward, who is expected to start for them in 2025. Levis, meanwhile, is under contract until 2027 but may not feature all that prominently in between now and then.

While Levis hasn’t left the Titans fans feeling optimistic about him, he garnered some support online.

@Danashotline said on X:

“I’ll say it if no one else will. I really think bro has potential. I just have no clue how he gon reach it.:

“Will was kinda good man. I see him balling literally anywhere else,” said @birdupthere.

@GHRadio_Mavrick tweeted:

“Unpopular opinion. We’re going see a different(better) Will Levis this year. He has the skill set to be a good QB in this league.”

Coming into the NFL draft in 2023, Levis had a pair of strong seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats. He went 17-7 as their starter in two years, throwing for over 2,000 yards in both campaigns.

He transferred to Kentucky after rarely getting a chance to play at Penn State, with just two starts in three years. He showed with the Wildcats what he could do with a strong team around him, leading them to a Citrus Bowl title over Iowa in 2022.

Will Levis is putting in the work

If there’s one area Levis isn’t lagging in, it would be effort. According to Yahoo Sports, the now 26-year-old has been working with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer. They worked on his mechanics while getting Levis his share of extra reps.

Head coach Brian Callahan has taken notice of his improved play at training camp and accuracy. He’s likely to get a chance to prove himself on the field in August when they begin preseason. The Titans' first preseason clash takes place on August 9 at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

