Harald Hasselbach cause of death: What happened to former Broncos DE?

The NFL world is in mourning as former Denver Broncos defensive end Harald Hasselbach has sadly passed away, the Broncos confirmed.

The 56-year-old was a two-time Super Bowl champion and sadly lost his two-year battle with cancer, as he now leaves behind his loving family with his wife Aundrea and his four children, Terran, Ashlee, Kian, and Aven.

While most are busy celebrating Thanksgiving, the Hasselbach family is now dealing with an incredible loss, as Hasselbach was a fighter right until the end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Broncos official website stated that Hasselbach passed away in his own home and was pain-free, which is some kind of solace.

Expand Tweet

Hasselbach was part of the Broncos team that won back-to-back Super Bowls, as he was known for his durability.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to the Hasselbach family at what is just a horrible time.

Harald Hasselbach NFL career

BRONCOS V CHARGERS

After being taken by the Calgary Stampeders in 1990, Hasselbach would play three seasons after being picked in the fifth round of the CFL draft. After the 1993 season, he was signed by the Broncos.

Hasselbach was a slow burn in his rookie season in 1994, as he played 16 games (starting nine) and managed to get himself two sacks and a forced fumble.

The following season, Harald Hasselbach would double his sack total from his rookie year as he registered 4.0 sacks as he played 16 games again (starting 10). So there was production coming from the young defensive end.

Expand Tweet

He would only start one game out of 16 in 1996 and he was then part of the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in 1997.

The following season, in 1998, he would again be part of all 16 games in the regular season, starting in three of them, but when it came to the playoffs this time, he featured heavily.

Harald Hasselbach would start in all three of Denver's playoff games en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl win in as many years. After playing 112 games (starting 29), he would finish with 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, as the 2000 season was his last in the NFL.