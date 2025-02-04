"Hard to say goodbye" - Cooper Kupp's wife Anna emotionally "sobbing" over end of Rams chapter 

The Los Angeles Rams broke some news earlier this evening as they announced that they will be trading away former Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp. While typically people do not think of the family behind the athlete, his wife Anna, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt goodbye to the city of Los Angeles.

"I truly am so humbled to have been able to spend the last 9 years in this beautiful place we made our home. Anxious and excited to see where the next chapter will be played out. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA," Anna Kupp wrote.

Cooper Kupp has been with the LA Rams since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. It is going to be difficult for fans to see a significant piece of their Super Bowl championship team wear another jersey next season.

Where is the best fit for Cooper Kupp in 2025?

To understand where the best fit for Kupp is, one has to take a closer look at his contract since some teams are not going to be able to fit him under their cap. If he is traded, his new team will add $20 million in salary for the 2025 season ($7.5 million roster bonus and $12.5 million in base salary) as well as $19.85 million in 2026. Of course, these numbers could be renegotiated, but those are the figures right now.

Some interesting teams could be in the mix and it seems that General Manager Les Snead will give Cooper Kupp a chance to go to a good situation. One team that seemingly makes a lot of sense would be the Washington Commanders, who already have wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and adding a superstar wide receiver to spread the offense even more makes sense.

This is the type of move one can make when a quarterback is on his rookie deal. Washington holds nine total selections in the 2025 draft and this could simply be a salary dump where the LA Rams take a lesser draft selection in order to shed his salary. With three seventh-round choices, the Commanders could easily satisfy that and eat Kupp's contract as is.

Which team do you think best suits Cooper Kupp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

