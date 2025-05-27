"Hardest I've ever pushed myself" - Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shares aftermath of "girly Murph" CrossFit workout 

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney gave a rare glimpse of her intense workout on her social media, in which she started her week by hitting the gym.

On Monday, Sydney McConkey posted a few pictures on her Instagram account. She posted a mirror selfie, flaunting her physique.

"Completing the girly Murph today bc no way I can do 200 pull-ups," she wrote in the IG story.

In the caption, she also shared the stats of her customized Murph workout:

"1 mile run, 200 DB rows, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 300 squats, 1 mile run finisher."

A women's Murph workout typically involves a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run, all while wearing a weight vest of around 14 pounds.

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shares aftermath of "girly Murph" CrossFit workout/@sydney.mcconkey

In another Instagram story, she shared the aftermath of the intense workout:

"DONE!!!! Probably the hardest I've ever pushed myself. 700 cals later we did ittt."

Furthermore, she shared how she completed the challenge, revealing the importance of managing and taking rest when needed:

"Slowed down & modified when needed: - after 80 regular push-ups bc I physically couldn't push my body up anymore - slowed my finisher mile to a 10 min pace vs a 7:30 pace as I did at the beginning."

Styled in a grey top and black gym shorts with white shoes and a watch, she called it a "good challenge."

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney celebrates her graduation

On April 30, Sydney McConkey shared a post on her Instagram account, celebrating her graduation. She captioned the post:

"A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!! Officially Mrs. McConkey. Being an educator can be challenging at times but ultimately is the most rewarding and humbling experience. To my babies over the years, I will love you all forever. Don’t forget, do it for YOU!!!"

Sydney McConkey wore a short white dress with matching sandals.

Meanwhile, this offseason, the couple walked down the aisle last month. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, joined by family and friends.

McConkey started playing in the NFL last season, joining the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 draft.

