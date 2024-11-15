Harrison Butker injury status: Chiefs K shares update after undergoing surgery

Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs' star kicker, has successfully undergone surgery on his left knee. Butker took to social media to thank fans for their support:

"Surgery went great! Thank you for the prayers".

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs confirmed that Butker will miss at least the next four games while he recovers.

Butker's injury occurred during the Chiefs' recent game against the Denver Broncos. He was seen collapsing onto his left knee after a field-goal attempt, which led to the discovery of a meniscus tear.

Despite the injury, Butker managed to convert all three field-goal attempts in that game, showcasing his resilience and skill. The Chiefs have signed Spencer Shrader from the New York Jets practice squad to fill in for Butker.

Rookie kicker Spencer Shrader steps up

Shrader, a rookie, impressed in his only game with the Jets, making both field-goal attempts in a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer praised Shrader:

"Kid's got a lot of talent. I think he handled it really well and doing what we asked him to do, and syncing up with those guys, and doing a good job in the game, for sure".

Despite the setback, Butker is expected to return before the end of the season. Chiefs fans will be eagerly watching to see how the team manages without their reliable kicker in the coming weeks.

With Butker sidelined, the Chiefs will lean on the young Shrader to fill a crucial role on the team. While Butker has been a model of consistency, connecting on 18 of his 20 field goal attempts this season, the injury and subsequent surgery have created a new challenge for the defending Super Bowl champions.

As Butker works his way back to full health, the Chiefs and their fans will be closely monitoring Shrader's performance, hoping the rookie can rise to the occasion and help the team maintain its winning ways.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills for their Week 11 clash on November 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.