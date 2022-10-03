How long is Harrison Butker out for? Chiefs kicker injury update & return timeline

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker injured his ankle in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and has missed three straight games since.

His latest absence came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though Patrick Mahomes ensured the Chiefs didn't miss the kicker as they picked up a 41-31 win in Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs heavily missed Butker in the game against the Indianapolis Colts, where they arguably lost due to their failure to convert a field goal and an extra point.

Kicker Matt Ammendola replaced Harrison Butker in the last two games for the Chiefs, but he was soon cut from the squad following the loss against the Colts.

Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad to be the kicker against the Buccaneers in Week 4, and he had a pretty good game, all things considered.

Wright converted both field goals and didn't miss an extra-point conversion either as the Chiefs cruised past the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Harrison Butker has been a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs for the past six seasons and his absence was certainly felt.

In six seasons with the Chiefs, Butker is 147 for 163 on field goals and 237 for 252 on extra points for 678 points, according to StatMuse.

When will Harrison Butker return to the Chiefs lineup?

There is a sense around the Kansas City Chiefs camp that kicker Harrison Butker might be available to feature in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team had hoped that Butker might be able to feature against the Buccaneers, but they played it safe and went with Matthew Wright.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said this about Butker ahead of the Week 4 game against the Buccaneers:

“He had a real good one yesterday. He came out and he kicked and then the other kid did well too. We’ve just got to wait and see. He’s a little sore today, so we’re not going to kick him today."

"We’re trying to get him ready for the game... It’s going to come right down to the end when we have to make that decision on who is going to be up and who is going to be down.”

With Wright having a decent game on kicking duties against the Buccaneers, it gives the Chiefs time to play it safe with Harrison Butker.

However, there is a strong possibility that Butker will play against the Raiders, as it will be a Monday night game, and the recovery period might be enough for the Chiefs kicker to make a comeback.

