Has NFL launched an investigation into Aaron Rodgers' suspiciously speedy recovery? 

Aaron Rodgers suffered through one of the worst possible scenarios in his first year after switching teams. In his first game with the New York Jets, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on just the first offensive drive of the game. Given his age and the severity of this type of injury, the remainder of his career appeared to be in jeopardy.

In a miraculous turn of events, including a progressive surgery and intensive rehab program, he claimed to be ready to get back onto the football field before the end of the season. He was allegedly healthy enough to play, but the fact that the Jets were out of the playoff race apparently convinced him to wait until next year.

Rodgers' speedy recovery was so shocking that it recently sparked rumors that the NFL is beginning an investigation into his recovery process. An apparent Fox News article has been circling the internet and is being promoted on Facebook, according to uSTADIUM. The sports news mobile app recently shared the story on X, claiming that it is a fake report.

uSTADIUM explained, via Fox News:

"The story was completely false and had been made up to promote a scam for Bloom CBD Gummies ... Rodgers has no inolvement with the product."

The alleged fake news report claimed that the NFL is investigating Aaron Rodgers for potentially using CBD to assist his recovery process. This is technically a banned substance in the league, so if true, he would likely be facing a suspension.

At this current time, the NFL has not announced any type of investigation involving Rodgers or his alleged CBD use. No announcement has been made that they are looking into his speedy recovery in any way, so it appears that uSTADIUM is accurate in pointing out the scam.

Aaron Rodgers has a history of psychadelic drugs use

What made the alleged fake news about Aaron Rodgers using CBD somewhat believable is the fact that he has already admitted to using psychadelic drugs. He has opened up about his experimentation with ayahuasca, claiming at least two separate uses during his NFL career so far.

The difference is that ayahuasca is not on the banned substance list in the NFL, while CBD is. That may not be the case forever, though, as the league has reportedly funded research into the medicinal benefits of CBD, including for pain management. Plenty of former NFL stars, such as Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Davis, have been open supporters of CBD utilization.

