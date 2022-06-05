“Then there’s Jimmy Haslam” - Colin Cowherd expects Browns owner’s reputation to exacerbate punishment for Deshaun Watson

The reputation of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will lead to a long suspension for new Browns QB Deshaun Watson. This is the opinion of popular Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd.

Discussing the recent comments of Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the broadcaster focussed his attention on Browns owner Jimmy Halsam.

"You know what Deshaun Watson is being accused of? Well, it's not illegal. This is very Important. Other NFL owners are not happy with the Browns owner Jimmy Haslam right now, because he reset the market. So, the other billionaires have no love for Jimmy Haslam, who's always been in my opinion, one of the more dubious owners in this sport, didn't really know what he was doing when he first got it. Had his company investigated. So the owners would not lose any sleep if Roger Goodell came out and said Deshaun Watson is done for the year and punish Jimmy Haslam because he paid Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed contract."

Cowherd is no stranger to sounding off about the Browns. In fact, they are a favourite topic of discussion for the host. He has had plenty to say over the years, and there is certainly no love lost. But does Cowherd have a point on this occasion?

League-wide reaction to the Deshaun Watson deal

Once the details of Watson's contact were revealed, there was a lot of anger from fans and experts alike. But almost immediately rumors started to circulate that those most upset were the other 31 owners, as they came to terms with the prospect of having to offer fully guaranteed contracts.

This is all speculation as no one has gone on record to state their displeasure, and why would they? But while respected NFL journalists have reported dissension in their ranks, this has been dismissed by Haslam.

Following the annual owners’ meeting in March, Haslam was asked about his conversations with other owners. He said that he hasn't seen any difference in the way other owners have interacted with him.

"Yeah, I mean, really good, I saw Peter King’s story, and there may be people that don’t want to say something to your face, but we’ve had great interactions with the owners like we always do. So we’ve noticed no difference."

There is no doubt that Haslam's actions have been controversial, and undoubtedly, caused the reset of the QB market. But is that really enough for other owners to seek retribution via head office?

The Browns aren't even the first franchise to pay a QB a fully guaranteed contract. That honour goes to the Vikings and Kirk Cousins. The next few QB contracts may well be influential. Is this a trend or a one-off? If it's a trend, then the other owners know exactly who to blame.

