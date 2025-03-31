“Hasn’t even reached a Super Bowl”: NFL fans react to Ravens' plan of making Lamar Jackson the highest-paid player

It appears the Baltimore Ravens plan to make quarterback Lamar Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the organization is already in early contract extension discussions with their signal-caller.

Ad

Coach John Harbaugh said that when the deal gets done, it will make Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans have taken to X to offer their reaction to the news.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We JUST signed him why are we paying him again?????" a fan wrote.

"Severe overpay hasn’t even made it to Super Bowl yet usually highest paid Quarterbacks at least make Super Bowl! Stat padding don’t mean nothing without a ring. #Nfl" another fan wrote.

"Highest paid in history? This is getting out of hand...teams can't afford to pay other key roles on the roster. Then they scratch their heads why they can't win a Super Bowl," a fan said.

Ad

"Him and Josh Allen deserve it, can’t beat Pat.. so the money should suffice. Just wish one of them would do like tb12 and get the team right to win some ringsssss," another fan said.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, Jackson has won two NFL MVP awards, received three First-Team All-Pro selections, and is a four-time Pro Bowler. In the six seasons Jackson has served as the Ravens' starter, he has taken the franchise to the playoffs in five of them.

Ad

Lamar Jackson hopes to leap Super Bowl hurdle in 2025

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Despite establishing himself as one of his generation's finest quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson has yet to play in the Super Bowl. He led the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game in 2023, where they faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he fell to Kansas City 17-10.

Ad

Even after adding dynamic running back Derrick Henry to their roster last season, Baltimore was eliminated from the playoffs in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

One of the biggest criticisms against Jackson has been his performance in playoff games and his inability to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance. Perhaps 2025 will be the year Jackson can do exactly that, on top of earning a historic new contract from Baltimore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.