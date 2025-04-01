On Tuesday, Lane Johnson fired a message on X that echoed his unfiltered confidence. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman spoke up after the NFL tabled discussions about banning the controversial "tush push" play, at least for now.

"Hate us cause they ain’t us!” Johnson tweeted.

The play, which has become a staple for the Eagles, was the subject of heated debate this offseason. However, team owners agreed to push the proposal off the table, meaning the play remains legal — for now. Johnson's tweet reflected his belief that the league's scrutiny of the tush push stems from jealousy of the Eagles’ dominance with the move.

While other teams have attempted the play, no one executes it as efficiently as Philadelphia. With a combination of Jalen Hurts' powerful legs and an elite offensive line, the tush push has been nearly impossible to stop. Even opposing coaches have acknowledged its effectiveness, with one calling it "unstoppable."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, a vocal supporter of the play, also weighed in, adding that his former Eagles assistants should support the move to keep the play in the NFL.

As the NFL holds more meetings in May, the league may revisit the proposal, but for now, Lane Johnson and the Eagles are basking in the victory of keeping their signature play alive.

Lane Johnson Eagles extension: A Super Bowl ring and $30M in guarantees

Lane Johnson's staying in Philly. The Eagles right tackle snagged a one-year extension through 2027, keeping him locked down for a few more seasons. And he’s not just getting a “thanks for the memories” deal.

The extension is a payday for Johnson. Over the next two years, he’s set to earn $48 million, with $40 million of that guaranteed. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Johnson’s cash flow includes $8 million in the first two years, plus the hefty guarantees.

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro continues to prove he’s one of the NFL’s best, even as he nears 35. In 2024, he helped protect Hurts and paved the way for Saquon Barkley, contributing to a Super Bowl win and a 2,000-yard rushing season.

Johnson’s a key piece in the Eagles' offensive line, and with this extension, it looks like he’ll finish his career in Philly and likely take a well-deserved trip to Canton once it's all said and done.

