“Haters showing they true colors” - Orlando Brown Jr. claps back at Bengals critics after Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase’s sign new deals

One of the Cincinnati Bengals key pass blockers is speaking out against those questioning the club’s decision to extend the contracts of wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. The team’s top two pass catchers agreed to new contracts on Sunday. Chase received a four-year, $161 million deal while Higgins got four years, $115 million contract.

On his X account Monday, offensive tackle Orlando Brown said:

"Haters showing they true colors now. I love football! It’s forever entertaining!"

Among those critical of the big signings was NFL analyst Mark Schlereth, with the former three-time Super Bowl champion saying on Monday’s episode of Breakfast Ball:

“Protecting Joe Burrow is far more important than signing 2 WRs. I would have moved Tee Higgins, signed Ja’Marr Chase, and addressed my offensive line. You look at the times Burrow has been pressured... this is about not understanding how you win championships.”

In 2024, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow was sacked 48 times, just three fewer than his career-high. He’s been dropped behind the line of scrimmage 40 or more times in three of his five NFL seasons.

Brown was supposed to be among the players to help protect the former first-round pick. He joined Cincy in March 2023 on a four-year deal worth $64 million.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins earned their pay

It may be true that the Bengals' offensive line hasn’t given Joe Burrow enough time to throw the football, but it’s hard to argue with them deciding to keep their two prized receivers. Both of them have been critical to the team’s passing success.

Chase won the triple crown in 2024, leading the league in receiving yards (1,708), receptions (127) and touchdowns catches (17). He’s only the fifth player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to lead the league in those three categories.

Despite his injury issues last season, according to ESPN research, Higgins was still 10th in the league in receiving yards per game (75.9).

The new deal Chase received makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. His annual salary is now $40.3 million, slightly above Myles Garrett’s $160 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

In his four seasons in Cincy, Chase has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark every time and made the Pro Bowl four straight times.

Higgins has never been to the Pro Bowl but has put up at least 1,000 yards through the air twice and over 900 in four of his five NFL campaigns.

