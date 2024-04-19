Have Commanders pushed Jayden Daniels away? Adam Schefter's report could highlight major concern for Washington

NFL insider Adam Schefter has revealed that the Washington Commanders have a decision to make regarding drafting Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the Pat McAfee Show, he pointed out that the LSU quarterback doesn't have Washington as his preferred location. Due to his talent and ability, he's trending towards being the second overall pick in this year's draft, which is held by the Commanders.

That creates a natural conflict, which Adam Schefter explained:

"The signs point to Jayden Daniels at two, it's tracking towards Jayden Daniels, but there's no decision. ... And the Commanders are going through it after this week, when, again, I think it's the situation where, from the outset, Jayden Daniels has had an interest in being other places, he just has... What are the Commanders do about that?"

Adam Schefter points to possible reasons why Jayden Daniels might not prefer the Washington Commanders

Adam Schefter also added that Jayden Daniels might want to work with a coach with whom he's familiar from college, remarking:

"If there's a team that wants him i.e. a team that used to essentially have a coach that worked with him in college, then they have to trade for him."

That points toward Antonio Pierce. The Las Vegas coach was Arizona State's recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach when he was their quarterback from 2019-2021.

The LSU quarterback met Antonio Pierce at the NFL Scouting Combine and made it clear about their deep relationship, as reported by CBS Sports. He said:

I already knew Coach Antonio Pierce, but just overall meeting the whole staff, meeting everybody, it was a great energy. Just being able to sit down and talk ball. ... My time with A.P. ... He is who he is.

"People see it now, but he was the same when I was in high school weighing 150 pounds. He believed in me. He recruited me. He gave me an opportunity. Our relationship goes beyond football."

If that's what he wants to do, then the Washington Commanders have a decision to make.

Just like Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004, eventually forcing the team to trade him in exchange for Philip Rivers, who was drafted fourth overall in the same draft by the New York Giants, the Commanders might have to do something similar.

However, with the Raiders holding the 13th overall pick, they might not have a top-tier quarterback available to them when they eventually pick. This is a story that could run beyond draft day.

