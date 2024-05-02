"Have Deshaun Watson pay for $230,000,000 of it": Browns fans unenthused with franchise's plans for new stadium

Deshaun Watson was once seen as one of the greatest overall quarterbacks in the NFL when with the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns made a risky move by trading for him in 2022, despite his legal issues at the time. They doubled down on their decision by awarding him a fully guaranteed five-year contract extension worth $230 million before he played a single snap for them.

His first two years in Cleveland have been disappointing, especially considering he has only appeared in 12 games. This has left many Browns fans frustrated with their highly-paid quarterback, questioning whether he was really worth the significant investment.

The fans appear to be growing even more angry with the franchise following their rumored interest in a new stadium. They are reportedly looking at a $2.4 billion project to build a new one or around $1 billion to renovate their current home field. A large portion of the cost would allegedly be covered by the taxpayers.

Some fans are calling out Deshaun Watson in response to the news:

"Also use him as part of the literal foundation," said another.

"That's over 10 Watsons," stated another.

Other fans were disgusted that the taxpayers will apparently be funding a significant part of it:

"Welfare for a mutlibillion company is abhorrent, getting sick of the rich asking for handouts," replied another.

"Gotta love capitalism, tax payers pay for a billionaire to build a stadium and he reaps the benefits," posted another.

New stadiums are becoming a growing trend across the NFL. Many teams have recently opened new venues and others, such as the Buffalo Bills, are currently in production. The Kansas City Chiefs are also reportedly exploring their options for a new home as well.

While most fans aren't necessarily upset with the idea of a new stadium, they often disagree with the way that it will be funded.

Where does Deshaun Watson rank among highest-paid QBs?

Deshaun Watson

In addition to surrendering a massive package of draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns also made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Their questionable move came in the middle of serious legal allegations against him, which resulted in an 11-game suspension.

Entering the 2024 NFL season, his $46 million in AAV makes Watson the seventh-highest-paid quarterback. This is higher than Patrick Mahomes and just $9 million less than Joe Burrow, who currently tops the rankings.

Two years into his Browns career, he has contributed just 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.