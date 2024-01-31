Have Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs been handed a bad hand for 2024 Super Bowl? History signals ill omen for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the best phase of the franchise's history.

Patrick Mahomes will play in the fourth Super Bowl in six years as a starter quarterback in his career. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has redefined what greatness means in the league, and he has a huge chance to establish a new dynasty in the league if he wins the third Super Bowl in five years.

However, they have been dealt somewhat of a blow for the game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will wear their red jerseys during the game, while the 49ers will be wearing white. Why does it matter? Well - since 2004, teams who wear white in the big game are 16-3.

If there's anything to generate belief for Mahomes is that, four years ago, the Chiefs wore red during Super Bowl LIV, when they also played the 49ers - who wore white. And Andy Reid's team orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback to take the first ring of Patrick Mahomes' career.

They also wore white in the previous season, when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win the most recent championship.

Will Taylor Swift be present at the Chiefs' Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens and made their Super Bowl trip official, which means that, for the final time this season, we will see Taylor Swift in the stands cheering for Travis Kelce.

Or will we?

Taylor Swift has a Japan concert the day before the Super Bowl, which could place his appearance at the big game in jeopardy. However, flight experts are now discussing whether it's possible for her to return to the U.S. before the start of the game, and the answer is a resounding yes:

Even though it would take a monumental effort for her to make it through, being close to your love at the biggest game of his life surely will mean something for both of them. And let's face it - if she really wants to be there for Kelce, she'll find an easy way to make it through, even if she flies right after the concert.

The odds for a Super Bowl proposal from Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift on the field is -140 for a 'no' and +290 for a 'yes', as unbelievable as it sounds.