"He would 1000% play for the Vikings if he had the chance," "He had lust in his heart" - NFL fans troll Aaron Rodgers over his praise for Vikings' Justin Jefferson

Aaron Rodgers is catching flak once again, this time though, it has to do with what happened on an NFL field. Actually no, it's instead for praising a member of the enemy side — or, as they call it in Wisconsin, the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings just walloped the Green Bay Packers 23-7, and Rodgers threw no touchdowns and a pick while falling short of the 200-yard passing benchmark. Green Bay was held scoreless in the first half and No. 12 didn't make a single play with his feet, finishing with negative rushing yards.

Christian Watson dropping the very first pass thrown at him, which just so happened to have been a 75-yard bomb, was quite the momentum-killer for the Pack. Many feel Rodgers was checked out after he made his own throwing errors in an offensive performance from Green Bay carried by the running game.

Rodgers didn't want to take away from the Vikings, but he was tough on his own team post-game. He even hinted that the RB room may need to carry the offense moving forward:

"Look, it's tough to win in this league, and definitely tough to win when you get in your own way too many times. I feel like we did some good things. We maybe gotta get some more touches for Jonesy and Dillon."

Interestingly enough, he was highly complimentary towards Vikings WR Justin Jefferson:

“I’ll tell you what I told Justin after the game, I said he was the best player on the field, and I meant it, I didn’t say it tongue in cheek. I’ve been a fan of his since I watched him in college. He’s a dynamic player who is an excellent route runner. He was the difference maker, I think, for the entire game. Justin was the difference in the game.”

Since Aaron Rodgers spent much of the offseason criticizing the decisions of the Packers front office, some NFL fans connected dots that probably aren't there. They cited his Justin Jefferson praise as a sign that he wants to be a member of the Vikings:

Jason @_jason_777 Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I told Justin Jefferson after the game that he was the best player on the field.. he was the difference maker" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I told Justin Jefferson after the game that he was the best player on the field.. he was the difference maker" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/8ioYCnjPMF He would 1000% play for the Vikings if he had the chance lmao twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/… He would 1000% play for the Vikings if he had the chance lmao twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

Some felt that it was, in fact, Aaron Rodgers recruiting Jefferson instead:

Some fans were admired the respect Rodgers showed the young receiver:

This fan wonders if Rodgers' praise was an intentional mole:

🆔amien @DamienK1984 @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 The old, Pump up the competition because they’ll get inflated, from a vet. @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 The old, Pump up the competition because they’ll get inflated, from a vet.

One tweeter mocked Aaron Rodgers' new obsession with recreational drugs:

The Packers gameplan was put under fire by this tweeter:

The Shellz Show @TheShellzShow @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Running cover zero on one of the best WRs in the NFL is a very interesting strategy @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Running cover zero on one of the best WRs in the NFL is a very interesting strategy

This Vikings fan said the first thing that came to his mind:

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers take on their other hated NFC North rival, Chicago Bears, this coming Sunday in the season's first game at Lambeau Field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat