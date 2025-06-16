"He hasn't been able to climb Mount Mahomes": Analyst casts doubt on Josh Allen’s ability to lead Bills to Super Bowl glory

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and has been one of the best players in the National Football League over the past decade. He has an equally impressive individual and team résumé, consistently earning Pro Bowl and All Pro honors, as well as leading the Bills to the postseason yearly too.

However, the one hurdle Allen has failed to truly surpass is the AFC Championship game, and more specifically, Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout his career in the playoffs, Allen has an impressive record of 7-2 against teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs. However, against Mahomes in the playoffs, Allen has a disappointing record of 0-4, having never beaten the Chiefs in the postseason yet in his career.

As a result, although many are expecting another dominant season in Buffalo, one that could lead to the first Super Bowl appearance of Allen's career, others are not fully convinced.

On Monday, ESPN NFL analyst Mike Greenberg questioned whether this was finally going to be the year in Buffalo.

"Is this finally the year that Josh Allen leads Buffalo to a Super Bowl?" Greenberg said.

In response, NFL analyst Damien Woody made clear that he did not think that this was going to be the year in Buffalo, citing how history has shown that Allen cannot triumph against Mahomes in the postseason.

"I would not believe it. Listen, you would think everything this year is set up for Buffalo, the fact that they travel the least among any team in the National Football League this year. I think their team, they're ready, they're there, but he hasn't been able to climb Mount Mahomes… Show me first before I believe in it." [06:00] Woody said.

What are the Buffalo Bills current odds to win Super Bowl LX?

Despite Woody's comments about Allen and the Bills, the Buffalo franchise currently has identical odds as the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LX next year.

According to Bet365, Allen and the Bills currently have +700 odds to win Super Bowl LX while Mahomes and the Chiefs also have +700 odds. Both teams are currently slightly behind the Philadelphia Eagles (+650) and tied with the Baltimore Ravens (+700) for the best odds in the league.

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

