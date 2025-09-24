Michael Penix Jr. seems to already be on the hot seat in Atlanta.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made the decision to bench Penix in favor of Kirk Cousins late in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, in which Atlanta was down 27-0 with 10:44 left. The benching didn't help much at all, as the Falcons were blown out with a final score of 30-0.
ESPN Insider Dan Graziano reports that sources within the organization don't believe the Falcons are doing enough to help Penix succeed. Specifically, Graziano pointed to plays taking too long to come in on Sunday, as well as receivers dropping passes.
While Graziano concedes that Penix "has absolutely not played well" (ranked 20th in QBR throughout the league), he notes Atlanta still has confidence in him. Atlanta has seemingly attempted to nurse the overall issue with a pair of big changes - such as moving offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down from the booth to the sideline, as well as firing wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Penix's stat line before his benching was abysmal, as he racked up 172 passing yards, going 18-of-36, throwing two interceptions, one being the first pick-six of his career.
Michael Penix Jr. reacts to being benched for Kirk Cousins
Speaking to the media after the game, Penix offered his reaction to Morris opting to bench him late in the game against Carolina in favor of Cousins.
"I'm never OK with not playing," Penix said when asked about Cousins entering the game. "At the end of the day, I listened to my head coach, and he did what he felt was best for the team and the decision that was made by him. So, I've got to respect it, and I've got to be there to support Kirk whenever he is out there. He does that for me."
The Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington. Atlanta has been in search of their next franchise quarterback after having moved on from Matt Ryan following the 2021 NFL season. While there have been high hopes for Penix and the Falcons in 2025, Atlanta currently sits with a 1-2 record heading into Week Four.
Atlanta will take on the Washington Commanders this upcoming weekend, on Sunday, September 28, with Penix likely getting the starting nod.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.