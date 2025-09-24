Michael Penix Jr. seems to already be on the hot seat in Atlanta.

Ad

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made the decision to bench Penix in favor of Kirk Cousins late in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, in which Atlanta was down 27-0 with 10:44 left. The benching didn't help much at all, as the Falcons were blown out with a final score of 30-0.

ESPN Insider Dan Graziano reports that sources within the organization don't believe the Falcons are doing enough to help Penix succeed. Specifically, Graziano pointed to plays taking too long to come in on Sunday, as well as receivers dropping passes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Graziano concedes that Penix "has absolutely not played well" (ranked 20th in QBR throughout the league), he notes Atlanta still has confidence in him. Atlanta has seemingly attempted to nurse the overall issue with a pair of big changes - such as moving offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down from the booth to the sideline, as well as firing wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Penix's stat line before his benching was abysmal, as he racked up 172 passing yards, going 18-of-36, throwing two interceptions, one being the first pick-six of his career.

Ad

Michael Penix Jr. reacts to being benched for Kirk Cousins

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Speaking to the media after the game, Penix offered his reaction to Morris opting to bench him late in the game against Carolina in favor of Cousins.

Ad

"I'm never OK with not playing," Penix said when asked about Cousins entering the game. "At the end of the day, I listened to my head coach, and he did what he felt was best for the team and the decision that was made by him. So, I've got to respect it, and I've got to be there to support Kirk whenever he is out there. He does that for me."

Ad

The Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington. Atlanta has been in search of their next franchise quarterback after having moved on from Matt Ryan following the 2021 NFL season. While there have been high hopes for Penix and the Falcons in 2025, Atlanta currently sits with a 1-2 record heading into Week Four.

Atlanta will take on the Washington Commanders this upcoming weekend, on Sunday, September 28, with Penix likely getting the starting nod.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.