"He has aged backwards since the Super Bowl" - Fans in awe of Travis Kelce's latest haircut after announcing return to Chiefs

NFL fans reacted to Travis Kelce's new haircut on social media. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears to have moved on from Super Bowl LIX and is ready to enjoy the offseason while preparing for what could be a more challenging 2025 season.

In the meantime, Kelce visited the barbershop for a fresh cut. A video shared Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) showed the veteran getting his haircut and embracing his barber.

Plenty of fans reacted positively to Kelce’s new look for the 2025 campaign.

"Kelce has aged backwards since the Super Bowl," one fan said.

"Love the new look. Short beard looks so much better!" another fan said.

"Travis looking smooth as always! 🔥💯," another fan wrote.

"Why is this video 10 hours long? well done swift, well done," one fan added.

While many praised the video, some fans said Kelce looked better with longer hair or a buzz cut.

"Thought he wouldve got a buzz cut tbh.....buzz cut Kelce was a monster," another fan said.

"I don’t like this look! I think when he went with the longer hair he lost his swag," another fan noted.

Mike Florio says Travis Kelce missed perfect chance to retire

NFL analyst Mike Florio weighed in on Kelce’s decision to return for another season, despite months of speculation about his future. On Friday’s edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio argued that Kelce missed the ideal opportunity to retire.

"You can't engineer your exit, and there's a chance that next year's exit is going to be worse, not better, not many guys get to say 'I went out with a Super Bowl game,'" Florio said.

"Even fewer get to say, 'I went out with a Super Bowl loss.' There's a good chance that Travis Kelce is going to exit after this year with something far less than a Super Bowl loss."

Following a humbling 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are eager to reclaim their throne in a season that could be even tougher, as they are expected to lose key pieces.

