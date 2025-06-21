"He ain't getting no younger": Cam Newton addresses risk in Shemar Stewart opting to sit out two years amidst Bengals contract impasse

Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals are still negotiating the rookie's first professional contract. The Bengals selected Stewart with the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL draft as a potential replacement (or running mate) for star defensive end Trey Hendrickson. However, little progress has been made in convincing the Texas A&M Aggies product to ink a rookie deal.

Speaking on his "4th and 1" YouTube channel, former NFL MVP Cam Newton talked about the risky part of Stewart's contract impasse. Newton said,

"He ain't getting no younger. He ain't, and that's the hard part about it, and the reason why you got drafted was because of the upside of what you showed on film. If you wait that long, that's not to say it can't be done, but two years sitting out time, it's heavy.

The Carolina Panthers icon continued,

"When you thinking about it from Shemar's take, like bro, are you willing to wait that long to play. Not just to play, to get paid. It's tough man but you know hopefully it work out for him man.

"It's one of those situations that if you do sign that though Mr. Stewart, understand that, everybody after you will have to abide by that. So sometimes being the sacrificial lamb is tough."

Cam Newton enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL. The Auburn Tigers product was a three-time Pro Bowler and won the MVP Award in 2015. However, Newton's career was ultimately cut short by injuries and the emergence of newer QBs more attuned to the modern game.

Newton's words to Shemar Stewart came amid tension between the rookie defensive end and the Bengals' front office. It's been a while since the draft, and the Aggies product remains unsigned heading into next month's training camp.

What's next for Shemar Stewart?

According to ESPN, Shemar Stewart left the Bengals' mandatory minicamp due to stalled contract negotiations. The first-round draftee has yet to participate in any offseason workout.

The report says that Stewart hasn't signed the contract due to the interpretation of language that could affect his guaranteed money. Stewart is the only first-round pick in the 2025 draft dealing with this impasse heading into training camp.

So, the goal of the Cincinnati Bengals front office is to convince their highest pick in this year's draft to sign a deal before the start of training camp. If that's not possible, then there's a chance he'd either be traded or sit out the 2025 campaign.

