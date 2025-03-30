"He ain't wrong" - NFL fans side with George Pickens' dad for throwing shade at Mike Tomlin in viral tweet

George Pickens' dad, Carl, slammed Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for the team's inability to find a long-term solution at quarterback. In a tweet on Saturday, NFL media personality Dov Kleiman shared Carl's tweet from 10 days ago, where the former wideout praised George's "sanity" for already playing with five different quarterbacks since entering the league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media also appeared to agree with Carl's view.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He aint wrong," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I mean, I don’t know if you could call what Pickens has been sane but his dad’s got a point. lol. Don’t forget about that Matt Canada offense," another fan said.

"He ain’t wrong! Pickens is a beast & has nothing but s**t a** QBs throwing him the ball!" a fan said.

Ad

A few others also attempted to decode Pickens Sr.'s tweet by suggesting that the team needs to find a quarterback to be relied upon for the future.

"Woah holdup. I dont believe GP father is pointing out any one QB of the six. What he is pointing out that it’s been SIX different QBs in 3 yrs. GP works continuously year after year putting in extra time to get the flow of passing down &works w all SIX QB’s. Count ‘em SIX," a fan said.

Ad

"I'm with pops, but it's coaching and Scheme that's a huge problem." another fan said.

"Not necessarily a dig at the quality of QBs, but maybe the quantity of QBs," a fan said.

The Steelers drafted Pickens in the second round in 2022. The wideout has recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 receptions across three seasons with the team so far.

While Pickins has shown glimpses of brilliance during his time in the big league, he needs a stable quarterback who can help with his productivity.

Ad

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made offer to veteran QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin (Credits: IMAGN)

As per reports, Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have offered a contract to Aaron Rodgers to lead the team's offense for the 2025 season. However, the four-time MVP is taking his own sweet time to commit to the franchise.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on Mar. 12 and there is still uncertainty about where he will play next season. There is also the possibility that the 41-year-old might retire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.