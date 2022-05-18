"He always tells me that Lamar Jackson is faster" - Tyreek Hill reveals playful rivalry with his son

Tyreek Hill is one of the newest members of the Miami Dolphins. With the addition of "The Cheetah" and second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely in a "prove-it-or-lose-it" season with the team.

Hill recently attended an interview with GG Magazine and spoke about several things that he considered essentials, with the most important being family. Here's what the former Kansas City Chiefs star said:

"My most important essentials are my kids and my family. My biggest motivation is seeing my kids happy with whatever their needs are, so I do whatever it takes to get to the top to make my kids proud of their dad."

Hill added:

"When I was a kid, I always looked up to my parents. I always looked up to my grandparents. Those four people were my role models and I wanted to be the same thing for my kids. I feel like I'm doing a great job at it."

The Dolphins player also spoke about who his own son thinks is faster than he is on the football field:

"Each and every game, my son calls me and he always tells me that Lamar Jackson is faster than me. I don't know why, but I think I'm starting to be his role model. Because he's a hater."

The former Kansas City Chiefs receiver is enjoying his best life after securing a contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home https://t.co/ykcZcSuy7N

Is the addition of Tyreek Hill enough to get the Dolphins back into the playoffs in 2022?

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Fans of the Miami Dolphins are hoping that the 2022 iteration of the team is shaping up to be more potent than last year's team.

Apart from Tyreek Hill, the team added running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds from the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will now have more protection as former Cowboys lineman Connor Williams is also now with the Miami Dolphins.

Of each of the new additions, Tyreek Hill is slated to be the difference maker that he was for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs. With Kansas City, "The Cheetah" was a four-time All-Pro and was named a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

The former University of West Alabama product is often considered the fastest man in the NFL. Hill's presence on the football field made life easier for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The expectation is for receivers Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson, who just arrived from the Dallas Cowboys, to run free on underneath routes between the seams. This will likely open up running lanes for Edmonds or Mostert as well.

The Dolphins are hoping that Tyreek Hill can bring the same passion, intensity and speed that he was known for in Kansas City. Miami will need it if they are to contend in the AFC East against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra