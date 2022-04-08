"He hasn't amounted to anything since early in his career" - NFL analyst blasts Aaron Rodgers for postseason failures

Shae Peppler Cornette from ESPN's First Take put Aaron Rodgers on blast for his many failures in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers has made the postseason 11 times, but has a miserable 11-10 record.

"Aaron Rodgers needs to figure out not only how to win a Super Bowl there in Green Bay this year, but also right the ship for all the drama that's gone on …" It's not even up for debate for @shaepeppler on which QB has the most pressure this upcoming season.

Cornette stated that Aaron Rodgers is under the most pressure of any quarterback entering this season. She also claims Rodgers has done it to himself.

Since moving on from Mike McCarthy as the head coach, the Packers have gotten worse in the playoffs and have an awful track record in NFC Championship games.

Aaron Rodgers is 0-4 in NFC title games since 2012, has lost four of his postseason games in overtime and the offense has failed to score in three of those games.

Cornette makes the case that it takes more than regular season success to win a championship. A team's flaws tend to be revealed in the postseason when the chips are down.

If the Packers do not draft a top-tier receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cornette calls the past few seasons with Aaron Rodgers a complete failure.

Rodgers has gotten his money, despite it costing him his star receiver in the process. Green Bay has bowed down and given Rodgers everything he has requested, but now he has to succeed with those things.

Four-time NFL MVP or not, Rodgers has only played in one Super Bowl in his career. Rodgers has proven himself to be one of the best regular-season quarterbacks in the NFL.

He has a career record of 139-66-1 through 14 seasons as the starter for the Green Bay Packers with only one losing season after starting a full season. However, his success needs to carry over into the postseason.

WR options for Aaron Rodgers in 1st Round of NFL Draft

Green Bay currently holds the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Luckily for them, the first round is loaded with talented receivers and the team should have no problem landing a solid first option receiver. But who would be available at 22?

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Drake London are projected to be gone within the first 15 picks. Alabama's Jameson Williams could be on the board, but the Packers need a new receiver this season, not next season.

It comes down to either Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks or Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

He did this on back-to-back plays 🤯

The only tape you need to watch on Treylon BurksHe did this on back-to-back plays 🤯 The only tape you need to watch on Treylon Burks 🎥 He did this on back-to-back plays 🤯https://t.co/xc93OJWkKx

While Dotson is versatile and possesses elite speed, Burks has a bigger body and can be more physical at the point of the catch. Burks mirrors Davante Adams more than Dotson and the Packers would be better suited to select Burks in his stead.

