"He is a below average athlete" - Ex-Bucs QB cautions NFL teams on Quinn Ewers ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

There are a lot of intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class outside of the top prospects that have been discussed for a while. One quarterback that has been all over the map in terms of evaluators is Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers.

In the latest edition of "Chris Simms Unbuttoned," Simms discusses how he is not believing the Quinn Ewers hype for multiple reasons.

"Can he do that at a consistently high level? Not gonna make something off schedule very often. Injuries are a little concerning. He is a below average athlete for 2025. There are times where I go, I wish he was a little bit more aggressive as a whole, as the decision maker, because he has a gifted arm."

Quinn Ewers finished the 2024 season completing 293-of-445 (65.8%) of his passes for 3,472 yards with 31 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Quinn Ewers is going to be in a system where he is likely competing for a backup quarterback spot rather than starting his NFL career as a starting quarterback. There are not many starting quarterback positions available right now but there are spots where Ewers can continue to improve.

What team is the best fit for Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL draft?

One team that makes a lot of sense for Quinn Ewers to be drafted would be the Seattle Seahawks. The team traded away Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed free agent Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed.

The current quarterback room for the Seahawks is Sam Darnold, Sam Howell, and Jaren Hall. He could compete to be the backup behind Darnold and that would be interesting for the team's future. Ewers has the talent to take the next step as a quarterback and could be a massive addition.

Another team that could draft him is the Indianapolis Colts as they have Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. The front office does not seem to be thrilled with their quarterback situation and Quinn Ewers could be a good addition to that quarterback room think about going forward as well.

