"He should be banned" - Robert Griffin III condemns Tyrese Haliburton’s dad over viral altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III believes the NBA needs to do something about Tyrese Haliburton's dad.

Ad

After the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, Haliburton's dad got into it with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton's dad went up to Antetokounmpo, waving a flag of his son, which caused an altercation.

After the altercation, Griffin III believes Haliburton's dad should be banned for the rest of the NBA playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad should be banned for the rest of the playoffs. Fans and spectators shouldn’t be approaching a player on the court after the game to taunt them IN THEIR FACE, let alone Giannis Antetokounmpo who is one of the NBA’s biggest stars," Griffin III wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Griffin does make a point, as what Haliburton's dad did wasn't okay, as he rushed the court and then went at one of the NBA's best players.

However, whether or not the NBA will do anything about it is to be seen. It was definitely a bad look, but Griffin thinks the NBA's only choice is to ban Haliburton's dad to show teams that this isn't allowed.

Robert Griffin III believes Shedeur Sanders' falling in Draft was personal

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and Robert Griffin III thinks Shedeur Sanders fell in the draft for personal reasons.

Ad

Griffin believes Sanders should never have dropped out of the first three rounds, but he believes NFL teams were trying to teach him and Deion Sanders a lesson.

Yet, Griffin points to other brash quarterbacks the NFL didn't try to teach a lesson.

“Shedeur Sanders should not have dropped out of the first three rounds of the NFL draft. He dropped out of the first three rounds of the NFL draft because it’s 100% personal. NFL GMs, scouts, and the NFL at large are trying to teach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders a lesson," Griffin said on Outta Pocker, via Awful Announcing A lesson that they didn’t teach the Mannings when Eli said he wasn’t going to play in San Diego. A lesson that they did not teach Andrew Luck and his family when he was the perennial No. 1 draft pick from the time he was a freshman in college.

Ad

"A lesson that they did not teach Baker Mayfield when he came out of Oklahoma, and a message that they did not teach Joe Burrow when he came out of LSU," Griffin III added. "So what do I mean by all of that? What I mean is that all of these guys had the confidence, many of them had the bravado that is similar to what Shedeur Sanders has. But none of them were punished in the way he’s been punished.”

Ad

Griffin does make a fair point, but Sanders has a chance to prove he can be a starting quarterback after being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

As for Griffin, he was drafted second overall in 2012. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, but injuries derailed his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.