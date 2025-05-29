"He better start": NFL fans react to Joe Flacco throwing darts to Jerry Jeudy during Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns conducted their second practice on Wednesday after formally beginning their OTAs on Tuesday. All four quarterbacks—Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders—took turns throwing to various receivers during one of the team's early drills.

In one video that the Browns' official page on X shared, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught a throw from Flacco on a deep pass down the sideline. Many NFL fans appeared impressed in the comments of the Browns post, and some even went as far as suggesting that Flacco should definitely earn the starting spot for Cleveland in 2025.

"He’s only 40," a fan commented.

"Good throw," another fan added.

"Please start Flacco week 1 I’m begging," one fan said.

"He better start," a fan commented.

"Sanders should take lessons from him, on how to actually lead your receivers," another fan said.

Some other fans in the comment section showed their concern for the team's offense and defense ahead of the season.

"I think Flacco to Sanders at the Bye if .500 or below is the play. I think we will run a balanced attack with a solid run game. My biggest concern is the defense. Do we have any game changers? Can we stop the run? Will we get to the QB, and can we lock in at FS/CB?" One fan asked.

The 40-year-old Flacco is competing with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as well as Kenny Pickett for the starting position for the Browns.

Jerry Jeudy is excited to team up with Joe Flacco in Cleveland

The Denver Broncos cut quarterback Joe Flacco after just one season in March 2020. A month later, the team used a first-round pick in the NFL draft to select wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. As a result, Flacco and Jeudy were unable to play together in Cleveland.

Still, Jeudy has said that he is glad to be teammates with Flacco after watching the veteran's impressive play two years ago.

"He actually left before I got there. Yeah, he left before I got there, but I heard a lot of great things about him. I was watching it. I watched a few games, so yeah, I'm not surprised to see what Joe's been doing," Jerry Jeudy said on Wednesday.

Additionally, Jeudy disclosed that his locker is next to Flacco's, which will give the two players additional opportunities to strengthen their relationship off the field.

