"He is beyond washed" - Fans question Justin Tucker as Ravens kicker misses multiple field goals against Steelers

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) fans watched in disbelief as Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker in history (89.7%), missed two field goals in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) on Sunday.

The 34-year-old veteran placekicker pulled both attempts wide left - a 42-yarder and a 50-yard try - leaving the Ravens trailing 6-0 in a crucial divisional matchup.

The rare sight of Tucker's consecutive misses sparked immediate outrage on social media. Fans turned on their once-beloved kicker, with many questioning if his days of reliability were over.

"Justin tucker is beyond washed," one fan declared on X.

Others followed with harsh criticism;

"It's painful to say it. But Justin Tucker needs to get right, or get gone. Can't leave points on the field in the AFC North. Especially not Ravens Steelers." said another.

The avalanche continued with posts;

"Justin Tucker is actually toast now" stated another.

Another fan pointed to a deeper decline;

"Never thought Justin Tucker would miss 2 field goals in 1 game. Hasn't been right since this moment."

The final blow came from a supporter suggesting;

"Justin Tucker should consider retiring. The quality of kickers isn't what it used to be."

The misses marked a historic low point for Justin Tucker and the Ravens (7-3) franchise. Never before had Tucker - or any Ravens kicker - missed multiple field goals in a single first quarter. These failed attempts pushed his season total to six missed field goals, already surpassing his entire 2023 total and just one shy of his career-worst seven misses from 2015.

Justin Tucker's struggles raise concerns for Ravens's Super Bowl hopes

Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker (Credits: IMAGN)

A closer look at Tucker's 2024 stats reveals concerning patterns. While perfect from shorter ranges (3-for-3 from 20-29 yards, 6-for-6 from 30-39 yards), his accuracy drops significantly on longer attempts. He's now 4-of-6 from 40-49 yards and a troubling 2-of-6 from 50-59 yards this season.

The placekicker's accuracy has plummeted to 71 percent this season (15-for-21), ranking him second-lowest among active NFL kickers with more than 10 attempts. Only Atlanta's Younghoe Koo (70.6%) has posted worse numbers among regular starters. In contrast, two others - Brayden Narveson and Greg Zuerlein - have been cut or placed on injured reserve due to similar struggles.

Justin Tucker's sudden decline this season has been particularly evident in long-range attempts. His struggles extend beyond this season - he's connected on just 3-of-11 kicks from 50-plus yards over the past two seasons. The only bright spot remains his extra-point accuracy, converting 37 of 38 attempts in 2024.

With Baltimore eyeing a Super Bowl run, Tucker's inconsistency raises red flags. Postseason games often come down to single plays, making reliable kicking crucial for playoff success.

